Keywords Studios performing ‘stronger than expected’ despite Covid constraints

Dublin-headquartered Keywords Studios says it is performing “stronger than expected” despite the impact of Covid-19. 

The pandemic has resulted in production constrains at the company.

The group expects to deliver a full year adjusted profit before tax “significantly ahead” of the current market consensus as a result of continued strong trading since its half year results announcement in September.

Adjusted profit before tax this year is predicted to be around €52m, up from €40.9m in 2019, according to a trading update.

This reflects good underlying margin improvement, despite revenue constraints, driven by operational leverage and good cost control, together with a reduction in certain costs due to Covid-19, such as travel.

Revenue for the year to December 31 is expected to be in line with company compiled consensus of €367m.

Last year Keywords reported revenue of €326.5m.

The improved performance reflects “robust demand” for the group’s services despite previously stated Covid-19 production constraints.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords, said: “We are pleased the group is delivering such a robust performance, with continued organic growth and underlying margin improvement, despite the production constraints in some parts of the business.”

