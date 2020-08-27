Keywords Studios buys marketing agency for £3.6m

Dublin based Keywords Studios has bought a video games creative marketing agency for up to £3.6m (€4m).

The purchase of Maverick Media furthers Keywords’ strategy to become the ‘go to’ technical and creative services platform for the global video games industry, according to a statement from the group.

Maverick, founded in 1995, is one of the longest established video game creative agencies in Europe.

Based in London, the company employs 16 people.

For the year ended May 31, Maverick generated revenues of over £3.4m and adjusted earnings of approximately £1m.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios, said: “Maverick is a strong brand with a 25 year body of work in servicing video games publishers and developers and has grown successfully with the industry.

We are excited about the expertise that Maverick will bring to our wider marketing business and ultimately to our client base across the group.”

Keywords Studios will pay £2.7m for the company, comprising £2.4m in cash and the remainder through the issue of 13,579 new ordinary shares to the sellers on the first anniversary of the deal.

The remaining consideration of up to £900,000 will become payable to the sellers, in a mixture of cash and up to 22,632 shares, based upon performance targets over the first six months the finalisation of the deal.

This is the second acquisition Keywords has made following its recent £100m placing.

The company said it has a healthy pipeline of further acquisition opportunities “which we are reviewing and advancing.”

Over the past six year Keywords has acquired 46 firms.

Online Editors