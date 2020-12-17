Keywords continues acquisition spree with two more deals

Andrew Day, the CEO of Keywords, has been on a buying spree

Dublin-based Keywords Studios has continued it acquisition spree, buying Indigo Pearl and Jinglebell Communications for up to €4m.

The deals will further the group’s strategy to become the “go to” technical and creative services platform for the global video games industry, according to a statement from the company.

This brings Keywords’ total acquisitions this year to seven, all of which have been made since it raised €110m in a placing in May.

Led by Caroline Miller and founded in 2000, Indigo Pearl is a full-service PR agency specialising in the video game sector.

Indigo Pearl’s clients include Epic Games, Google Stadia, Devolver Digital, Sony PlayStation, Ubisoft Entertainment and Niantic.

For calendar year 2020, Indigo Pearl is expecting to generate revenue of £1.8m and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of £280,000.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Keywords will pay initial consideration of £1.1m (€1.2m) in cash and the equivalent of £500,000 (€553,663) in new ordinary shares on the first anniversary of completion, which will then be subject to orderly market provisions for a further year.

Deferred consideration of up to £400,000 (€442,931) in cash will be paid to the seller three years from completion subject to certain conditions being met.

Jinglebell, which was founded in 1981 by Carlo Forester and based in Milan, Italy, is a boutique recording studio that provides audio recording, music production and sound design for video games and advertisements.

Its clients include Sega, Square Enix, as well as major companies such as Barilla, L’Oreal, Vodafone and Nestlé.

Jinglebell is expected to produce revenue of €2.1m and EBITDA of €100,000 for the year ending December 31.

Under the terms of the acquisition Keywords is paying cash consideration of €1.5m, and the equivalent of €300,000 in new ordinary shares on the first anniversary of completion, which will then be subject to orderly market provisions for a further year.

Patrick O’Donnell, analyst at Goodbody, said that while the deals are small, Keywords “continue to demonstrate an ability to execute on a strong pipeline of deals since the capital raise in May.”

“The latest transactions take total all in expenditure beyond £90m (€99.6m) from acquisitions announced this year,” he added.

Earlier this month Keywords announced it would pay up to $50m (€41m) for US game development company High Voltage.

Last month it bought g-Net Media, a Los Angeles based provider of marketing services to the video games and entertainment industries, in a deal that could be worth up to $32m.

Keywords, established in 1998, now has 65 facilities in 21 countries.

Online Editors