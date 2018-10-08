Key National Broadband Plan telecoms firm changes ownership

A key telecoms firm to the forefront of the bid to secure the government’s National Broadband Plan contract has announced a change in ownership.

Confirming a report in yesterday’s Sunday Independent, Enet will now be fully owned by the state-backed Irish Infrastructure Fund after a deal for Granahan McCourt, the investment firm controlled by Irish-American businessman David McCourt, to sell its 22pc stake in the telecoms company to the IIF. No deal transaction value has been disclosed.

Enet runs several metropolitan area network telecoms rings around the country and has been considered the leading telecoms firm company in the sole remaining National Broadband Plan bid, seeing off rivals such as Eir, Vodafone and the ESB.

However, David McCourt said that it did not represent any detachment from the National Broadband Plan process on his part.

“There is no change in the consortium’s goals,” he said. “Granahan McCourt was always the lead entity in this consortium. We led the consortium since the pre-qualification questionnaire was submitted in March 2016 and as we are now looking ahead to delivering the NBP, and in order to fully commit our time, energy and resources to this ambitious project, we have taken the decision to sell our remaining stake in Enet.

“I have long believed that the provision of world-class connectivity needs to be viewed as a vital utility and enet continues to play a significant role in solving this problem for many citizens across the country. I have been proud to have been part of the company’s ownership structure and wish the team a successful future.”

The Irish Infrastructure Fund is managed by AMP Capital and Irish Life Investment Managers.

"The Irish Infrastructure Fund is delighted to acquire the remaining 22pc in Enet, bringing the IIF’s stake to 100pc,” said AMP Capital's Philip Doyle, principal of the Irish Infrastructure Fund.

“Since we acquired a majority stake in the business in August 2017, the company has demonstrated the high quality of its business and its potential for growth. Enet, via its operation of vital telecoms infrastructure, has developed a great business that is both commercially focused and policy supportive.”

Over the weekend, Mr McCourt dismissed a controversy over meeting Communications Minister Denis Naughten, saying that as a major telecoms investor in Ireland over the years, he would have been “pissed off” if Mr Naughten had declined to meet him.

Mr McCourt said that the reason he invited Minister Naughten and his officials to the July dinner in New York was to reassure them that a series of concerns that had arisen regarding the bid tender had been resolved.

“The dinner was prompted by me,“ he said. “The Minister’s department had brought up some issues and wanted them resolved, saying that if they weren’t we were at risk. All I wanted to do was to make sure they knew that those issues were being resolved. If I couldn’t have got hold of the Minister I would have called the Taoiseach to say that I understand the seriousness. It was important.”

According to minutes of the conversation between Minister Naughten’s party and McCourt released by the government, department officials were pressing for “a permanent, Irish-based, leadership position” within the consortium, a need for “streamlined decision making processes” and the need for any changes within the consortium to be avoided “or, if necessary, to be kept to a minimum”. The officials also pressed for “the need for the necessary financing to be in place” by August 15.

All of these issues, McCourt said, have been met.

Details of the financing behind the consortium bid are still unclear, but Independent.ie understands that they will involve McCourt’s longtime business associate, Berkshire Hathaway board member Walter Scott.

“I think it’s misleading to make something out of it politically when I was doing my job, as was the Minister,” said McCourt. “I wanted them to know I was taking matters seriously. I would also have been a bit pissed off if the Minister refused to meet someone spending €100m in telecoms in Ireland.”

McCourt also sought to downplay the involvement of businessman Denis O’Brien in the National Broadband Plan process.

O’Brien’s infrastructure engineering firm, Actavo, is to be a key contractor to the rollout bid. Actavo, formerly known as Siteserv, became caught up in the water charges controversy having been contracted by Irish Water to install water meters.

McCourt said that he had “absolutely not” spoken to O’Brien about the rural broadband contract or consulted with him about the bid.

“Denis O’Brien is not part of the consortium,” he said. “It’s very misleading for people who want to score points to suggest he is. He owns one of about 40 sub-contractors we’re using, yes. But that’s like owning the company that looks after the windows or the doors. There are only two telecoms infrastructure firms in Ireland with the capacity and ability to build out a network of this scale and we’re using both of them, as well as a third infrastructure company we’re bringing in from the UK. We’ve had an incredibly rigorous tendering process. It has nothing to do with Denis O’Brien.”

