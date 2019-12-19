Key EU ruling puts pressure on Irish Data Protection Commission to tackle Facebook

Europe’s Advocate General, whose published opinions are usually followed by the EU’s highest court, says that businesses may continue to rely on the regulatory tools currently in place to transfer data with US counterparts.

However, Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe said that Ireland’s DPC would now shoulder more responsibility for making tough geopolitical decisions about Facebook, such as whether Facebook’s data transfers between the EU and the US should be put on hold due to unsatisfactory processes required under US law that may apply to EU citizens’ personal data in America.

The AG opinion is the latest in a six-year legal saga spurred by a complaint from Austrian student Max Schrems about how much personal data Facebook holds on EU citizens and what it does with that data.

Mr Schrems took the case in Ireland as this is where Facebook’s corporate headquarters for Europe are located. The High Court here referred a key question about the case to the European Court of Justice, namely whether technical and regulatory tools called standard contractual clauses could still be regarded as valid under updated EU privacy law, including the GDPR.

Such clauses are considered to be crucial to hundreds of thousands of EU and US businesses as a legal means of conducting day to day business between the two giant markets.

The AG opinion broadly gives a green light to standard contractual clauses, with the proviso that national privacy regulators are required to assess their suitability in specific cases with countries that may not meet EU privacy standards.

“There is an obligation — placed on the data controllers and, where the latter fail to act, on the supervisory authorities — to suspend or prohibit a transfer when, because of a conflict between the obligations arising under the standard clauses and those imposed by the law of the third country of destination, those clauses cannot be complied with,” said the AG opinion.

If the European Court follows the AG opinion, it looks set to now put renewed focus on Helen Dixon’s office. The Irish DPC may now be expected to make more far-reaching assessments on the suitability of US data conditions, raising the political temperature attached to her office.

“For more than six years, [Max Schrems] has been trying to get the Irish Data Protection Commissioner to take targeted steps against Facebook over the NSA spy scandal, but the DPC has found endless reasons not to enforce the law,” said a statement from Max Schrems. “The advocate general is now telling the Irish Data Protection Authority again to just do its job.”

Richard Cumbley, a partner at the UK legal firm Linklaters, said: “the Advocate General’s decision will prompt a huge sigh of relief amongst European businesses that deal with affiliates or suppliers in the US.

"The Schrems II case seeks to confirm that a number of different data transfer mechanisms – most importantly so called standard contractual clauses, thousands of which are used today to share information about UK and other European employees and customers with businesses in the US and elsewhere – cannot be used without significant due diligence by EU businesses with material risks if they get the judgements wrong.

"The AG’s opinion suggests that these are issues for the Commission and Government and not individual businesses, suggesting that standard contractual clauses remain a solid basis for transferring data outside the EU. They will therefore be an important tool for UK businesses to receive data from the EU post Brexit, and make an adequacy finding a desirable rather than critical aspect of the forthcoming trade negotiations.”

Online Editors