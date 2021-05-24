Kerry-based financial services firm Fexco hit with malware as Ireland’s cyber scourge continues

The main website of the Kerry-based financial company Fexco is currently being attacked by malware.

The website redirects to another scam website that tries to draw users in with a fake competition.

“Fexco is investigating interference by a third party that is disrupting the functionality of the Fexco.com website,” the company told Independent.ie.

“The website is not connected to any of Fexco’s corporate IT systems or any customer data, so there are no data security concerns. We expect the issue to be addressed shortly and full functionality to be restored.”

Read More

It comes amid a surge of ‘denial of service’ (DDoS) attacks against Irish companies.

Last week, a number of Irish internet service providers were hit by denial of service attacks, with ransoms demanded in some instances.

The malware affecting Fexco’s site is not thought to be connected to the HSE’s ransomware infection.