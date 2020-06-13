Is Irish tech thriving or choking?

Is tech entrepreneurship in rude health or in dire danger in Ireland?

Which is representative? The bit that's raised €100m in various cash deals over recent lockdown weeks? Or the section that's warning of a collapse in new funding?

It appears to be both.

In the last eight weeks, almost €100m has been scooped up by a number of Irish tech entrepreneurs in disparate funding arrangements. That doesn't even include the usual pharma deals that sometimes give the figures an inflated feel. Nor is it one outsized megadeal flattering the sector.

In fact, in the last week alone, we've seen announcements from Drop (€12m), Ethyca (€12m) and Keelvar (€16m). In the weeks before that, there have been big deals involving Evervault (€14m), Workvivo (€15m), Silvercloud (€15m), Soapbox Labs (€6m) and a handful of smaller announcements.

What's especially buoyant about this is that funding deals announced in May or June probably reflect a deal closed in March. These were the darkest, doomiest days of the Covid-19 lockdown, when global prospects were at their worst. But it didn't seem to matter.

At the same time, there are dark clouds. Warnings of a substantial slowdown in early-stage deals are coming from institutional bodies, investors and young companies themselves.

"When you drill down into the results, there has been a collapse of over 40pc in funding in the under €5m range," said Neil McGowan, director of MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland and chairman of the Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA) in the IVCA's last funding roundup. "This is all the more alarming as the impact of Covid-19 on funding did not fully arise until mid-quarter."

Those results were sombre for start-up hopefuls. The value of deals in the €1m to €5m category fell 44pc from €68.8m in the first quarter of 2019 to €38m this year. The number of deals also fell from 30 to 18. Those in the under €1m range fell 39pc from €13.8m to €8.4m with the number falling from 36 to 22.

Is this just something cyclical? Venture capital allocations can ebb and flow, even if the overall trend in Ireland over the last five years has overwhelmingly been a maturing growth curve.

And it's not like venture investors aren't looking for clever deals to make themselves and their portfolios seem inspired. But they may be distracted, as one well-known venture partner told me last week.

"For the last few months VCs, who normally love doing new deals, have had to prioritise their existing portfolio companies," McGowan said. "VCs might have plenty of capital but they have limited investors and time, so new deals suffer."

This may be what we're seeing: companies that are a few years old with millions already coming in as revenue and which need extra capital to hire or expand quickly.

At the very top, there's no question things are mind-blowingly good. In mid-April, John and Patrick Collison's Stripe announced an astronomical $600m funding round, about as much as the entire indigenous tech sector here raises in two years. But in tech terms, that's like lending money to Germany or the US. Stripe has all the hallmarks of a one-way ticket, unless the world is about to enter an era of less online spending.

There's no lack of confidence in tech as a sector regardless of the pandemic.

Last week, Apple hit a staggering $1.5tn (€1.3tn) market valuation, the first time any US company has done so. Microsoft ($1.4tn) Amazon ($1.28tn) and Google ($970bn) are also flying.

An economist might point to many other reasons why such companies (and markets) are up.

But it still looks like a gilded sector.

If venture funding for the little guys takes some sort of a sabbatical, will other sources come to the fore instead?

A curious case is state-organised arrangements. Other than the usual Enterprise Ireland schemes and matching funding programmes, recent attempts to marshal emergency Covid-19 intervention funds appear to have been poorly adapted.

"Very few applicants are successful," according to Scale Ireland, a lobbying organisation that speaks for high-growth startups and tech companies.

"Under EU legislation a company is deemed ineligible for state aid if it is an undertaking in distress, if the net assets of the company are less than half their issued share capital. Most Irish high tech companies investing up front in innovation fail this unreasonable test.

"Take the example of a company that has raised €1m in equity and has invested in developing its product with limited sales to date and is hence currently loss-making. If this company has cumulative losses of €700k, but has €300k in cash, it is deemed to be an 'undertaking in distress' even though it is performing to plan. This is typical of an early stage high-tech company and one that should qualify for support."

According to a survey it undertook, Scale Ireland claims a proportion of Ireland's 1,500 indigenous tech firms "believe they will require Government support over the next nine months in order to survive the impact of Covid-19".

"We now find ourselves in a situation where many companies are in urgent need of bridge financing but still have not had access to necessary liquidity, are not likely to return to viability, and face imminent closure with the resultant loss of jobs," the lobby group concludes.

Reasons to be cheerful are based mainly on the large pool of money that will eventually get restless and start looking for a home.

"The reason I'd expect it to recover is that there's still plenty of capital out there and much of it is locked up in funds," one senior Irish venture capitalist told me. "The fund money is legally committed so it has to be invested. Once investors and entrepreneurs get their bearings back, deals will start to happen again. Early-stage deals are less price sensitive."