| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is Irish tech thriving or choking?

Adrian Weckler

John and Patrick Collison&rsquo;s Stripe raised an astronomical €600m Expand

Close

John and Patrick Collison&rsquo;s Stripe raised an astronomical €600m

John and Patrick Collison’s Stripe raised an astronomical €600m

John and Patrick Collison’s Stripe raised an astronomical €600m

Is tech entrepreneurship in rude health or in dire danger in Ireland?

Which is representative? The bit that's raised €100m in various cash deals over recent lockdown weeks? Or the section that's warning of a collapse in new funding?

It appears to be both.