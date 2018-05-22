Irish YouTube sensation close to first million aged just 22

At the age of just 22, Kelly Fitzsimons is already building towards making her first 'Minecraft' million.

The YouTube sensation is one of the highest earning 20-somethings in the country after paying herself almost €350,000 last year.

New accounts show Ms Fitzsimons last year paid herself €348,787 from her successful YouTube channel 'Little Kelly Minecraft'. The YouTube content creator only set up her channel in June 2015, but after three years it now boasts 2.4 million subscribers.

A native of Ashbourne, Co Meath, Ms Fitzsimons - who turns 23 tomorrow - posts daily child-friendly videos on her latest 'Minecraft' adventures. The channel's popularity is growing at a rapid rate.

‘Minecraft’ videos have a huge following online

She is the younger sister of 'Minecraft millionaires' Scott and Ryan Fitzsimons, who shared a pay pot of €2m in 2016 from their own YouTube earnings from their 'Minecraft' channel. During the past 26 months, Ms Fitzsimons's channel has recorded 1.34 billion views.

The second set of accounts filed for the Kelly Fitzsimons firm, Kelfit Entertainment Ltd, shows that Ms Fitzsimons is converting the channel's soaring popularity into cash. The accounts show Ms Fitzsimons paid herself €348,787 in 2017 made up of remuneration of €288,787 and pension contributions of €60,000.

This followed pay of €475,058 in 2016, made up of remuneration of €455,058 and pension contributions of €20,000.

The company also made a profit of €62,874 in the 12 months to the end of December - following profits of €98,454 in 2016.

At the end of last year, the company had a cash pile of €111,525. In a message to her subscribers on YouTube, Ms Fitzsimons said: "Hey guys it's Little Kelly from The Little Club! Hope you enjoy my 100pc kid-friendly 'Minecraft' videos which I post every day! I go on tonnes of adventures with all my best friends from The Little Club and we always have fun!

"I want to say a huge THANK YOU for all the support. Your LIKES and COMMENTS help me make the videos you guys want to see." Her rapidly growing wealth follows separate accounts filed last year by her 27-year-old brothers Scott and Ryan, which showed that they shared a pay pot of €2m in 2016 as a result of the success of their own YouTube 'Minecraft' channel.

The brothers uploaded their first 'Minecraft' video in June 2012 and today their Little Lizard & Tiny Turtle Adventure channel boasts 3.6 million subscribers and has been viewed an incredible 2.19 billion times.

