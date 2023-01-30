Irish watchdog says no ‘dark patterns’ in retailer sweep

Ireland’s consumer protection watchdog says that a sweep of 16 high street retailers to look for ‘dark patterns’ found no infringements.

A dark pattern is a deliberate attempt to sway a shopper or user into a choice they otherwise would not make. It often involves hiding cheaper options or making it very difficult to unsubscribe from a service.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) took the action in concert with other 25 other European consumer protection agencies, with 399 sweeps conducted in total across the EU.

While the CCPC declined to name the “well known” Irish high street retailers, the overall action targeted traders selling clothing, electronics, household goods, cosmetics and food.

While the Irish watchdog found no infringements, the European initiative discovered that of the 399 sites inspected, 42 websites used fake countdown timers with deadlines to purchase specific products, while 54 websites directed consumers towards choices such as subscriptions to more expensive products or delivery options, either through their visual design or choice of language.

23 websites were hiding information with the aim of manipulating consumers into entering into a subscription, while 70 websites were found to be “hiding important information or making it less visible” for consumers.

“For example, this included information related to delivery costs, the composition of products, or on the availability of a cheaper option,” said the Consumer Protection Co-operation Network (CPC), comprised of 23 EU member states, Norway and Iceland.

The CPC said that the sweep also included the apps of 102 of the websites screened, 27 of which also deployed at least one of the three categories of dark patterns.

“Brands and traders should be aware that dark patterns, such as those identified during these EU-wide sweeps, are not acceptable and consumer protection legislation applies,” said Kevin O’Brien, a member of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

“It’s vital that consumers can make informed decisions about the products they buy. In an Irish context, from the select number of Irish traders reviewed, no clear infringements were identified but we will continue to monitor traders who sell online and ensure they adhere to the law.”