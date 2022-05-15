Irish tech funding exceeds €1.4bn in record year

Tech firms raised a record amount of venture capital in the first three months of the year, taking in €380m, a 52pc rise on the €249m raised during the same period last year.

The funding haul means that tech companies raised over €1.4bn in the last 12 months, the highest amount since the Irish Venture Capital Association started recoding the industry figures.

However, the IVCA has warned of clouds on the venture funding horizon, with a “worrying fall” in deals under €10m and interest rates rising.

Some of the biggest deals announced in the first quarter included the fintech ‘unicorn’ company, Wayflyer (€134m), and the digital food ordering platform Flipdish (€94m). Envirotech company Exergyn raised €32.7m.

But overall, the number of venture deals fell by almost a third, from 74 to 50, compared to the same period last year.

“All the growth came from eight deals worth over €10m each, including three over €30m,” said Nicola McClafferty, chairperson of the Irish Venture Capital Association,

“While the momentum carried over from last year has continued for more established companies raising large rounds, some of that impetus seems to have stalled for earlier stage companies.”

She said that funding for seed companies, which are at an early stage and often depend on funding to get off the ground, was down up to 50pc in some areas.

The figures come amid a tough time for tech stocks, internationally. Blue-chip companies such as Apple, Google and Microsoft have seen their share prices plummet amid the prospect of interest rate rises, which look likely to shift chunks of finance away from high growth tech funds and into more conservative bets such as bonds.

“The venture industry worldwide saw a slowdown in the first quarter as a result of an uncertain global economic outlook and the war in Ukraine,” said Ms McClafferty. “While challenging market conditions may continue, we also know that many great companies are started and built in times of downturn, so we await with interest the data in the coming quarters.”

Accoding to the IVCA figures, which were prepared in association with William Fry, the value of deals between €5m and €10m fell by 51pc in the first quarter of the year.

Funding deals valued at between €1m and €5m also halved to €34.5m, while deals under €1m dropped by 31pc to €8.9m.

Four fifths of the VC funding recorded in the first three months came from international sources, according to the IVCA.

“While this is to be welcomed and emphasises the quality of Irish tech firms and their appeal to international investors, we have expressed concern before about where any shortfall would be made up if the global economy contracts,” said Sarah-Jane Larkin, director general of the IVCA.

Ms Larkin added that seed funding in the first quarter had fallen by nearly 40pc to €22.3m from €36.5m recorded during the first quarter of 2021.