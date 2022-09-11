Irish tech defies downturn with record €778m funding in first half of 2022

Wayflyer founders Aidan Corbett and Jack Pierse, who have raised the most money among Irish tech firms this year

Tech funding from venture capital rose to a record €778m in the first half of 2022, despite slumps in public tech stocks and private tech company valuations.

It’s a 21pc rise on the amount raised at the same time last year, which was a record at the time.

According to the Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA), which collected the figures in association with William Fry, the overall growth was due to a huge increase in deals between €10m to €30m (up 50pc to €257.5m) and deals over €30m (up 36pc to €371m).

However, the number of funding rounds valued at under €10m fell sharply.

Deals under €1m fell by 19pc (to €21.1m), while deals in the €1-5m range dropped by 9pc (to €83.6m). Funding rounds valued at between €5m and 10m fell by 43pc.

Seed funding, which represents early stage first round investments, fell by 7pc to €47.1m.

And there was a 50pc fall in funding from overseas investors, which fell to €152m from €303m in the second quarter.

“It was a strong first half overall for Irish tech companies raising funds, especially when one considers the geopolitical and economic headwinds and downturn in publicly quoted technology stocks over this time,” said Leo Hamill, chairperson of the Irish Venture Capital Association. “It remains to be seen whether the significant slowdown in growth in the second quarter to under 2pc heralds a more difficult second half to the year.”

“This over reliance on foreign investment threatens Ireland’s ability to continue to develop indigenous world class technology companies. The tide of available global capital is starting to go out, which highlights the importance of our pre-budget submission recommending measures to boost domestic sources of funding.”

Sarah-Jane Larkin, director general, Irish Venture Capital Association, said that there had been a recovery in the second quarter although she cautioned that it was from a low base. Seed funding in quarter two rose by 77pc to €24.8m from €14m, she said.

“We are optimistic that this upturn in important seed funding will continue as the Government’s €90 million fund for Irish start-ups comes on stream in the second half,” she said.

“Based on deal sizes, it’s quite hard to analyse what’s going on in the market until we see the results from the next two quarters. If the larger deals fail to come through in the second half, then we could start to see a downturn overall. But while large deals are important, it’s vital that early stage firms and those looking to raise under €5m can source funding.”

Fintech was responsible for the largest share of funding deals, at €220.3m or 29pc of the total. This was followed by software on €187m (24pc) and life sciences (€134.6m or 17pc).