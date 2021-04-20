Irish start-up Rezexe raises €1.7m in initial fundraising round

Rezexe is creating a secondary marketplace for trading reservations and places on waiting list.

Rezexe, an Irish tech start-up, raised €1.7m in its initial funding round completed last year.

The company raised the funds from Irish, Asian, and European based investors. This includes €250,000 received from Enterprise Ireland.

Starting today, users can trade places safely and securely – with the involvement of the operator of the list, according to a statement from the company.

The Rezexe platform can encompass a range of businesses including restaurants, golf tee-time reservations, car servicing to dog groomers and tattoo parlours.

Operators of waiting lists can include golf and other private membership clubs, lists for popular consumer goods, toys at Christmas, craft and limited-edition products.

Ross Ivers, founding director and CEO of the company, said: “Rezexe is a ground-breaking platform and is truly a paradigm shift in how one thinks of and manages reservations and waiting lists.”

“The level of interest in the concept was reflected in our initial funding which was significantly oversubscribed from investors in Asia, Europe and Ireland.”

The company is currently looking for businesses, clubs, and organisations to take part in a trial of the platform here.

It plans to move the platform internationally immediately and will be seeking additional funding “in due course,” Mr Ivers added.

Niall McEvoy, high potential start-ups manager ICT accelerate with Enterprise Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Rezexe as a High-Potential Start-Up. Rezexe’s simple and unique proposition and its scalable business model means it has the potential for significant export and jobs growth.”

Graham O’Brien, chairman of Investec Private Finance Ireland, is on the board of Rezexe, as is independent brand strategy consultant Sue Cleary.

Online Editors