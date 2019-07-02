Irish sports data firm signs deal with NBA team

Orreco uses science to generate customised indicators for athletes of injuries, of optimal training regimes, and of recovery strategies.

Under the deal Orreco will use products called Zone and TrackOr to help support and accelerate Atlanta Hawks player recovery, optimise performance and help further reduce the number of training sessions and games lost to illness, or injury.

The company, which counts both NBA franchises and individual players, English Premier League side Newcastle United and elite sports organisations such as USA Swimming, as part of its client base, will immediately commence work with the Hawks performance staff, led by Chelsea Lane.

Dr Brian Moore, CEO of Orreco, said: “Our new partnership with the Atlanta Hawks is an exciting development for team Orreco.”

“We look forward to working with Chelsea and her team supporting the Atlanta Hawks to make real-time data-driven decisions leveraging bio markers and artificial intelligence.”

Established in 2010, Orreco has offices in Galway, Los Angeles and London.

The company has raised just over €5m from backers including angel investors in Ireland such as former Glanbia managing director John Moloney, and Arzyta CEO Kevin Toland.

The group is already looking at moving into the consumer space including work specifically for women in developing the app 'Fitrwoman', its first-ever consumer product, but one that's also being used by high-performance female athletes.

