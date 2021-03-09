Irish patents firm wins €53m in US lawsuit against Samsung

A Dublin-based patents firm has been awarded $62,739,000 (€52.7m) by a US jury in case against Samsung.

Solas Oled successfully argued that the tech giant had wrongly used its patents in the high-end screens of its best-selling flagship ‘S’ and ‘Note’ smartphones.

Solas Oled buys up intellectual property rights and litigates to enforce those rights.

Its associated firms have recently settled cases against Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, LG and Sony for alleged patent infringement on touchscreen devices such as smartphones, tablets, watches and laptops.

Companies that buy up rights and subsequently sue large corporations are sometimes dismissed as ‘patent trolls’.

But the co-founder and director of Solas, Gerald Padian, says that it is standing up for investors and small companies that don’t have the means to challenge tech giants on wrongly-copied technology.

“For too long, the behemoth that is Samsung has played the game of double standards, taking and using the patented technologies of others without paying, while at the same time constructing the world’s largest patent portfolio behind which they hide their billions of dollars,” he said in relation to the €53m judgement.

“When we, the founders of Solas, had an operating company, we lived through the frustration and devastation of big companies stealing our inventions. As a result, when we now acquire patents, we do not just acquire the ribboned documents and the rights that come with them, we acquire the stories behind the inventions, the blood, sweat and tears that built the inventions and the responsibility to vindicate the undertakings of the inventors.”

Solas Oled is a “non practicing entity”, meaning it doesn’t make anything itself. It is part of a collection of Dublin-based companies that have common directors and addresses.

Others in the group include Neodron, which recently settled a gesture technology lawsuit against 10 large consumer technology groups.

Last year, Solas won a court judgement in Germany against tech giants LG and Sony for infringing patented Oled screen technology.

Solas argued that the tech giants were using “a control circuit for light emitting diodes as invented at Stuttgart university” that it had acquired, in its televisions and displays.

