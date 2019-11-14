Irish legal tech startup inks deal with Bar Council

An Irish legal intelligence startup has opened up its search and tracking tools to the Bar Council Of Ireland’s 2,200 members.

An Irish legal intelligence startup has opened up its search and tracking tools to the Bar Council Of Ireland’s 2,200 members.

Vizlegal is a platform that facilitates legal searches to consolidated court rules, judgments, High Court cases and regulatory decisions.

According to cofounder Gavin Sheridan, it contains a million decisions or filings from the Irish High Court, Circuit Court, Irish Trademarks, Irish Information Commissioner decisions and Irish Tax Appeals Commission decisions.

It also has decisions from the European Court of Justice, the European Court of Human Rights,, the UK Supreme Court and other UK courts.

“We also recently added 46,000 searchable decisions of the Workplace Relations Commission, the Labour Court, the Employment Appeals Tribunal and the Equality Tribunal,” said Mr Sheridan.

“This means our customers, including The Bar of Ireland, can search all decisions in milliseconds, and actively get alerted to new decisions. We are keen to start delivering the benefits our platform provides to all barristers who are practising members of the Law Library. Up to now our platform has mainly been used by solicitors.”

Online Editors