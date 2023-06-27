Irish investor Frontline cashes in on AI bet in $1.3bn MosaicML

The venture capital firm’s US division was one of a handful of investors in the San Francisco AI startup, which has been acquired by Databricks

Irish venture capital firm Frontline looks set to be a significant winner from the week’s biggest global tech deal, the $1.3bn acquisition of artificial intelligence firm MosaicML by Databricks.

The US wing of the Dublin-based venture capital firm was one of several financiers that invested a total of $64m in the San Francisco startup, which was founded two years ago and has just 62 employees.

Other venture firms to benefit include DCVC, AME Cloud Ventures, Lux, Atlas, Playground Global and Samsung Next.

A spokesperson for Frontline declined to comment on the value of its investment in MosaicML following the takeover announcement.

MosaicML provides software tools designed to make it cheaper to carry out AI work, which often involves training AI algorithms on huge troves of data using expensive computer chips. The company makes money selling the tools to firms that want to develop their own customised AI systems.

Using tools such as large language systems to develop and train a company’s own AI system is becoming a popular strategy option among some big companies.

The consulting giant, PWC, recently announced that it would roll out the AI tool Harvey among its legal divisions, to help automate legal services and processes based on PWC’s own data. The tool can go as far as predicting outcomes of legal queries based on previous data.

Databricks, which sells software tools for building AI systems, has been an advocate for open-source models, which it argues could rival the models players like OpenAI and Google are offering.

Databricks said the deal would combine its AI technology with MosaicML's language-model platform, allowing businesses a "simple, fast way to retain control, security, and ownership over their valuable data without high costs".

The investment return for Frontline comes after it released its annual European Expansion Report aimed at advising US companies how to expand into Europe.

The report, which Frontline says is based on 300,000 data points from hiring patterns to HQ selection and go-to-market strategies, says that London, Dublin and Amsterdam are “increasingly dominant” as headquarter locations for US firms seeking a European base. The report says that these three cities account for 90pc of US tech firms’ first offices in Europe.

“The consequences of delaying European expansions are higher than ever,” the report claims.

“Increased availability of capital and the strengthening of the European startup ecosystem has raised the stakes, making the decision on when to expand to Europe more critical than ever for CEOs of high-growth US companies.”

The report also found that Europe accounts for up to 40pc of global revenues for “top performing” US companies at IPO.