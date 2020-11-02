Irish Huawei communications chief passes away in China

Huawei vice president of corporate communications, Joe Kelly, pictured at Huawei headquarters in June 2019. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Joe Kelly, the Irish head of corporate communications at tech giant Huawei, has passed away.

The 55-year-old from Donegal worked at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, where he lived with his wife and two sons.

Mr Kelly worked as a journalist before moving into public relations and communications, working with telecoms and tech companies that included BT and Xerox.

He graduated with an arts degree from the University of Ulster before studying media and communications in London.

He was integrally involved in representing Huawei, chairing events and co-ordinating with international media.

He spoke at length to the Irish Independent in Shenzhen in 2019 about the company, its culture, global events and living in China.

