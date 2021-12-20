Irish gaming firm Keywords sees profits surge 55pc

Profits at Irish video game creator Keywords Studios are up 55pc this year on the back of buoyant growth and costs savings.

Full-year revenues are expected to be up 35pc year on year to €505m, with adjusted profit before tax in excess of €85m, up 55pc and well ahead of market expectations.

"Keywords continues to perform strongly, driven by high levels of demand for our services, as we grow our capabilities, reach and scale,” said chief executive officer Bertrand Bodson in a statement on Monday.

“Having started to meet with many of our people, studios and customers, I am excited about the opportunity to capitalise on the group's unique full service platform to deliver an ever more compelling proposition for the buoyant video games market, and adjacent content industries.

“I have been impressed by the ambitious team at Keywords, which is highly driven to continue to build on the Group's successful organic and acquisitive growth track record."

The firm, which is listed on the London stock exchange, said in a trading update on Monday that demand for video games and pandemic cost savings – due to remote working, leading to lower costs on property and travel – were behind the buoyant results.

The statement said Keywords expects this trading momentum to continue into 2022, with expected revenue “at the upper end of current analysts' consensus forecasts” - although profit margins are expected to “moderate towards our historical levels of ~15pc” as Covid restrictions ease and investment increases, the statement said.

The Group will provide a further update with its scheduled trading update at the end of January 2022.

"This is a positive update from Keywords, reinforcing the growth opportunities available to it going forward,” said Goodbody analyst Patrick O’Donnell.

“With strong M&A execution, coupled with better-than-expected organic growth and healthy growth in margins, the business is well placed to further consolidate in the outsourced services space for video games.”