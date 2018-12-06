Irish firms spend €1.35m on managing data - but cloud adoption trails EU average

The majority of Irish firms expect to move more towards the cloud as data volumes surge - but they still trail behind their European counterparts.

According to a recent survey from data centre firm Equinix, 64pc of the Irish respondents believe moving their company's business functions to the cloud is in the foreseeable future.

This compares with more than 70pc of organisations in the entire EMEA region, despite the same large majority (70pc) recognising the cybersecurity risks that remain around cloud adoption.

Nonetheless, according to the new report, Irish companies have spent €1.35m on managing data in the last year; even while just more than a quarter (27pc) believe their firm does not have the right infrastructure in place to deal with increasing data volumes.

Irish businesses expect their data volumes to surge by 72pc, according to the survey of more than 1,200 IT leaders across EMEA.

Proximity to cloud service providers (CSPs) is a crucial factor for IT professionals across the region in choosing a data centre in their local market.

In fact, Ireland reported this to be a more important factor (67pc) than the EMEA average (60pc).

Cybersecurity concerns are priority for IT executives across the region as almost half (50pc) will be focusing on improving defences in their firm.

