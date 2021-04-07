Irish fintech Sentenial sold to EML Payments for up to €110m

Irish fintech Sentenial has been sold to Australian company EML Payments for up to €110m.

Sentenial, a payments processing company, is being sold for an upfront price of €70m, with a further earn-out element of up to €40m.

The deal includes Sentenial’s open banking product Nuapay.

Sentenial and Nuapay operate in the fast-growing European Open Banking sector. The company processes €45bn worth of payments per year and is regulated in both the UK and France.

The company is currently connected to 1,750 banks across Europe.

EML intends to expand Sentenial's platform and products into the North American and Australian markets.

Post-completion of the acquisition, the combined group is expected to become one of the largest FinTech enablers in open banking and prepaid globally, according to a statement from Sentenial.

EML uses a measure it calls Gross Debit Volume (GDV) to describe and count the value of customer business transacted on its platforms. The combined group will process in excess of AUD $90bn (€58bn) in GDV.

Sean Fitzgerald, founder and CEO at Sentenial, said: “We are proud to have developed a market-leading Account-to-Account and Open Banking payments platform over nearly two decades in business.”

“The revolution in payments caused by Open Banking and Real-Time Payments is rapidly building momentum globally, and we are hugely excited by this opportunity to move to a global scale as part of EML.”

Sentenial was founded in 2003. Its services are used by a number of major banks including Citi and Barclays.

Completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approval, and the acquisition is expected to complete later this year.

This is not EML Payment’s first acquisition in the Irish market.

Last year the company bought Noel Moran's Meath-based e-money firm, Prepaid Financial Services.

