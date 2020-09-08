| 16.2°C Dublin

Irish fintech firms generate €278m of M&A in H1

 

€73m funding round: Marc Murphy, ceo and founder of Fenergo Expand

€73m funding round: Marc Murphy, ceo and founder of Fenergo

Adrian Weckler

Irish financial technology (fintech) companies have seen a surge in financial activity in the first half of 2020, according to new figures from KPMG.

Eight deals resulted in €278m being exchanged in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital funding rounds and private equity transactions between January and June.

This is already more than double the value of comparable transactions (€132m) in the Irish fintech sector for the entire year in 2019, despite only being half the number of deals (14) during that period last year.