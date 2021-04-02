Irish digital artist makes over €1m from NFT sales this year

Kevin Abosch, an Irish artist, photographer and technology entrepreneur, has made over €1m in sales of non-fungible token (NFT) digital art in the last month.

Earlier today, he sold his most recent piece for €188,000.

NFTs are digital stamps that verify virtual artefacts as being unique due to a ‘blockchain’ identifier.

The NFT art market has taken off this year, with the artist Beeple (real name Mike Winkelmann) selling an NFT-verified digital canvas for €60m through auctioneer Christie’s in March.

Last week, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet for $2.9m using an NFT.

Mr Abosch is no stranger to premium art collectors, previously selling a still life photo of a potato for €1m.

He has also collaborated with the Chinese artist Al Weiwei, while his 250 photo portraits of Irish people became a familiar sight to arriving visitors in Dublin Airport’s Terminal Two a decade ago.

In recent years, he has become one of Europe’s most successful emerging crypto artists, previously selling a single piece in 2018 for almost €1m on the Ethereum blockchain.

An NFT is a unique, uncopyable digital stamp attached to a virtual item. In the recent months, traded NFT work has included a 60-second video by the artist and singer Grimes (which sold for $390,000), a Gif (the Nyan Cat animation), thousands of sports trading cards and multiple stickers and pins from the musician Deadmau5.

They can be bought and sold through marketplaces such as MakersPlace (used by Christie’s in the $69m art sale), Nifty Gateway or OpenSea. Opensea, which Mr Abosch uses, just raised $23m from investors on the back of interest in trading NFTs.

NFT work can be stored in a digital wallet on a computer or in a hosted wallet.

