Irish data watchdog to probe Facebook for listening to Messenger audio conversations

The Irish Data Protection Commission is to probe Facebook for having provided audio from private conversations on the Messenger app analysed by outside contractors.

The company has ceased the practice, but the Irish data watchdog, which is Europe’s lead regulator for Facebook, says that the social media giant must provide answers as to why it did this and what it did with the personal data.

“Further to our ongoing engagement with Google, Apple and Microsoft in relation to the processing of personal data in the context of the manual transcription of audio recordings, we are now seeking detailed information from Facebook on the processing in question and how Facebook believes that such processing of data is compliant with their GDPR obligations,” a spokeswoman for the Irish DPC told the Irish Independent.

It’s the latest investigation launched by the Irish DPC into Facebook. In total, the DPC has 12 statutory enquiries into Facebook or one of its constituent companies, Instagram and Whatsapp.

“Much like Apple and Google, we paused human review of audio more than a week ago,” Facebook said this week. As first reported in Bloomberg, the company said the users who were affected chose the option in Facebook’s Messenger app to have their voice chats transcribed. The contractors were checking whether Facebook’s artificial intelligence correctly interpreted the messages, which were anonymised.

Earlier this year, Amazon and Apple came under scrutiny for collecting audio snippets from consumer computing devices and subjecting those clips to human review, a practice that critics say invades privacy.

Facebook has been contacted for comment but none was provided at the time of publication.

Online Editors