Ireland’s Covid Tracker app will be released in more countries’ app stores next week, the HSE says.

It is currently available in both the Irish and UK app stores for iPhones and Android smartphones.

“Anyone visiting the country from the UK and Northern Ireland can download the app,” said a HSE spokesperson. “It will be released to other app stores next week which will mean the app can be downloaded by people with accounts in other app stores whether they are visitors to Ireland or residents.”

The spokesperson was commenting after the Irish contact tracing app exceeded one million downloads here, making it the fastest-adopted Covid tracker app released around the world to date.

The HSE says that it plans to highlight adoption of the app to international visitors coming in to Ireland.

“We are working with DAA [Dublin Airport Authority] on promoting the app at airports,” said the spokesperson.

The Covid Tracker app is designed to detect periods of close proximity between people for the purposes of alerting users if one of them subsequently tests positive for Covid 19. ‘Close proximity’ is defined as being within two metres of another individual for a period of 15 minutes or more.

HSE officials say that the Bluetooth technology works reliably in this way 80pc of the time.

Experts say that adoption of between 25pc and 60pc is needed for the app to have any noticeable impact.

Under app store rules, phone users can download two separate versions of the app from two countries and switch between the two depending on what country they’re in.

Otherwise, rules from Apple and Google state that only one official Covid contact tracing app is permitted from each country in each app store.

The app is also designed to work with similarly constructed Covid Tracker apps from other countries that are based on the underlying API technology from Apple and Google.

