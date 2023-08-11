Irish contingent among ex-Twitter executives behind new advisory firm

Several senior Irish figures are among a group of former Twitter executives who have established a new global advisory firm after leaving, or being fired from, the company now rebranded as X by Elon Musk.

Karen White, the former Dublin-based vice-president of public policy for Twitter EMEA, is the best-known Irish recruit from Twitter’s European headquarters in Dublin.

Ian Plunkett, Twitter’s former global head of policy communications, is also a founding member.

The company, Blue Owl Group, is being led by Colin Crowell, the former global vice-president of public policy at Twitter.

The firm is setting out to advise companies on public policy and communications issues, touting the “battle-tested” experience of its former Twitter executives.

“Startups, public companies, investors, NGOs, philanthropies and legacy industries are trying to chart a path through this uniquely complex political and technological era,” said Mr Crowell, Blue Owl Group’s managing director.

“At the same time, the traditional model of advisory services is not in tune with the speed of change and the realities of decentralisation.

“Underneath the fracture and fragmentation, there is extraordinary potential for those who can see the trendlines and have the confidence and boldness to lead. That’s where the Blue Owl Group comes in.”

Twitter, now referred to by Mr Musk as X, laid off most of its staff when the Tesla billionaire took the helm of the company last year. A number of senior executives from the depleted Irish office also left, with some staying on until stock options were fully vested.

The Blue Owl Group’s opening pitch to potential clients is a series of claims around the health and safety of the online economy, content and culture.

“Internal culture is (your) external brand,” it says, possibly referring to its executives’ experience under X’s new leadership.

The company says that it can decipher “emerging signals in the noise” of the internet which, it adds, “needs a new chapter”.

“Transparency is non-negotiable,” it says, adding: “Content isn’t king, authenticity is.”

It also claims that “old-school advisory services are dead” while “climate change is becoming a consensus issue”.

“The push to challenge financial and technological monopolies is driving builders into new spaces of innovation, with self-custody at their core,” it adds.