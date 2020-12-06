| -0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish chain Tech Star targets 20 stores in plan for expansion

 

Tech Star co-owner Jonathan Lyons. Photo: Don Moloney Expand

Close

Tech Star co-owner Jonathan Lyons. Photo: Don Moloney

Tech Star co-owner Jonathan Lyons. Photo: Don Moloney

Don Moloney

Tech Star co-owner Jonathan Lyons. Photo: Don Moloney

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Irish retail and repairs service business Tech Star is planning to expand from four shops to at least 20 over the next five years.

Owner Jonathan Lyons told the Sunday Independent that the company is keen to take up units in shopping centres and that a second location in Galway is top of his list.

Tech Star started in Galway in 2011 offering good quality repairs for laptops. It now has three more shops in Limerick and repairs a wide ranges of devices. It also sells new tech goods and refurbished items such as Mac Books.

Privacy