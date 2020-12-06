Irish chain Tech Star targets 20 stores in plan for expansion

Irish retail and repairs service business Tech Star is planning to expand from four shops to at least 20 over the next five years.

Owner Jonathan Lyons told the Sunday Independent that the company is keen to take up units in shopping centres and that a second location in Galway is top of his list.

Tech Star started in Galway in 2011 offering good quality repairs for laptops. It now has three more shops in Limerick and repairs a wide ranges of devices. It also sells new tech goods and refurbished items such as Mac Books.

Lyons used to work for a large electronic retailer but felt there was a greater focus on sales than on after service. "Even warranty repairs were sent away to the UK and people were waiting a few weeks," he said. The company did not initially sell products because Lyons felt he could not compete on price with the larger retailers. However, the company's reputation for repairs meant customers were keen to buy from it. Lyons is hoping that high-profile shop units might become more affordable. "It might take a little bit of time yet but the rent that UK stores could pay, that needs to change because it's going to be Irish businesses renting now." Tech Star's model is to have one large store in a city which serves as a repair lab for other shops. The most recent opening was in Jetland Shopping Centre in Limerick. It has just launched a website, investing €100,000 in the site with backing from Enterprise Ireland. The company requires around five people per store, so the five-year business plan would see the business's staff numbers increasing to 100. Former Retail Excellence CEO David Fitzsimons is advising the company on its expansion plans. Lyons' father, John, who previously sold an office supply company, is also a director of Tech Star.