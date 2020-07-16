| 14.1°C Dublin

Irish anticipated EU's Apple move after US Senators' tax hearings

Power: Margrethe Vestager&rsquo;s investigation may only be the first in a series of threats to Ireland&rsquo;s FDI model Expand

Emmet Oliver

It's May 2013 and a tense meeting is taking place in a cramped, airless room in the Department of Foreign Affairs. Days earlier two US Senators, Republican John McCain and Democrat Carl Levin, had shredded the reputation of Ireland and its corporate tax offering at a charged US Senate hearing in Washington.

Their vitriol is aimed at Apple, one of the world's most valuable companies, but Ireland is depicted throughout the hearing as a facilitator of industrial-scale tax avoidance, a 'tax haven' serving the interests of a constellation of stateless or 'ocean companies', of no fixed tax abode.

Senator Levin in particular sculpts the soundbite of the day, accusing Apple of achieving 'the Holy Grail of tax avoidance' and for the first time two obscure Apple companies, AOI and ASI, are name-checked as being part of this holy grail (these two companies later form part of EU Commissioner Vestager's investigation, as do many of the Apple documents the US Senate obtained).