Irish accent may be too much for Alexa

Amazon’s new Irish accent for Echo smart devices is struggling to roll out, as the company faces into a round of layoffs.

The new accent, which was supposed to be launched last week, is still unavailable to many Irish Independent readers, who contacted the newspaper in frustration.

Amazon supports English in US, Canadian, Australian and Indian accents.

The company said that the Irish accent was to be fully available to updated devices located in Ireland. However, the accent is still unavailable as a language option on multiple updated Echo devices tested by the Irish Independent.

The snag comes as Amazon prepares to lay off thousands of workers, some of which are in the ‘devices and services’ section overseeing Alexa.

A spokesperson for the company was unable to say why the delay has occurred. However, she said that the layoffs would only affect “a very small percentage of the overall global team size”.

Amazon has spent months making sure that when the Irish accent is activated, localised “th” sounds differ from those in the US or Britain. Similarly, words ending with “ght” will sound more like the Dublin “sh” than the British “t”.

The latest software update is needed and the device’s location needs to be set to Ireland.

As well as the new accent, Amazon has started to recognise Irish phrases that will respond to queries such as “Alexa, what’s the craic?” and: “Alexa, who’s your man?”

The new accent will only be available in a female voice, for now.

“When customers told us they wanted an Irish-English voice option for Alexa, we knew we had a big challenge on our hands as there’s so many different and distinct Irish accents,” said Dennis Stansbury, Amazon’s Alexa country manager for Ireland and the UK.

“Our team of language experts created a number of different accent variations and we tested them with internal and external Irish natives to help us define the final accent.”

Irish accents have become trendy in the tech world in recent years.

Apple’s Siri developed an Irish-English variant, while in Marvel’s Avengers movies the digital assistant voice used by Robert Downey Jr’s Ironman character has a female Irish accent.



