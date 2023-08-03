Ireland’s video streaming bills now over €100m per month

Irish people are spending €1.3bn per year on streaming services like Netflix, a third more than two years ago.

Irish people spend €108m per month on video streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus.

This is more than a third higher than two years ago, as additional platforms appear and the price of the most popular ones go up. Ireland’s population has also risen in the last two years.

The figures, from a Censuswide survey on behalf of Pure Telecom, also show that over a quarter of us share a streaming password with someone outside our household, which is against streaming services’ rules.

While the Irish streaming haul has risen by 34pc, the average monthly spend for Irish adults on streaming devices is €28.26 per month, a 25pc rise on the €22.57 spent per month in 2021. This suggests that some of the extra money being made by the streaming giants in Ireland simply comes from more people taking out subscriptions.

On average, Irish adults pay for 2.4 streaming services each, according the report.

The survey also claims that 28pc of Irish viewers would be willing to watch ads on their streaming service if it meant that they could get the service free of charge.

When people do cancel a service, it’s usually either because they think they have too many subscriptions (16pc) or they’re looking for better content elsewhere (17pc).

“People know that they can’t get all of the top shows from just one provider and the majority are prepared (even if it is reluctantly) to pay out of fear of missing out,” said Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom, which commissioned the survey.

“Ireland’s population has embraced video streaming and the market is continuing to grow. The trend of password-sharing that our research uncovered could see this rise considerably again.”