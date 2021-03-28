| 10.3°C Dublin

Ireland’s top 30 women in tech for 2021

Ireland’s technology sector is increasingly led by women. Sean Pollock and Fearghal O’Connor profile 30 top executives leading tech giants, innovative startups and more

Women mean business: Amelia Kelly, Soapbox Labs, Change Donations' Lizzy Hayashida, Cilter founder Rena Maycock and Shona D'Arcy of Kids Speech Labs. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Sinéad McSweeney, Twitter Ireland. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Cathy Kearney, Apple Expand
Sharon McCooey, LinkedIn Ireland. Photo: Naoise Culhane Expand
Sinead Fitzmaurice, Transfermate Expand
Wendy Oke, Teachkloud Expand
Triona Mullane, mAdme Technologies Expand
Shona D'Arcy, Kids Speech Labs Expand
Sharon McCooey, LinkedIn Ireland. Photo: Naoise Culhane Expand
Sarah Friar, NextDoor Expand
Sarah Doyle, Kinesense Expand
Sandra Whelan, Immersive VR Education Expand
Ríona Ní Ghriallais, ProVerum Expand
Lizzy Hayashida, Change Donations Expand
Lisa Newon George, Vela Games Expand
Jade O&rsquo;Connor, FCR Media Expand
Gillian Doyle, Cerebreon. Photo: Conor McCabe Expand
Fidelma McGuirk, Payslip Expand
Elaine Coughlan, Atlantic Bridge Expand
Eileen O'Mara, Stripe. Photo: Conor McCabe. Expand
Amelia Kelly, Soapbox Labs Expand
Dr Nora Khaldi, Nuritas Expand
Dr Fiona Edwards Murphy, Apis Protect Expand
Dorothy Creaven, Rent The Runway. Photo: Andrew Downes Expand
Cathriona Hallahan, Microsoft Ireland Expand
Anita Finnegan, Nova Leah Expand
Áine Denn, Altify and Tap Into Curiosity Expand
Adrienne Gormley, N26 Expand
Vanessa Tierney, Abodoo. Photo: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO Expand
Paula Guimaraes, Antikytera E-Technologies Expand
Dr Elena Blokhina, Equal1.labs Expand
Rena Maycock, Cilter. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Sean Pollock and Fearghal O'Connor

Despite announcing plans to retire later this year, Cathriona Hallahan, MD of Microsoft Ireland, has a goal to keep putting her decades of experience to good use.

Cathriona Hallahan, Microsoft Ireland Expand

Cathriona Hallahan
MD, Microsoft Ireland

Hallahan joined Microsoft in Ireland over three decades ago, describing it then as being a “small, unknown entity based in Leopardstown”. Then an accounts clerk, she was employee 24 of a company that now employs 2,800 people in Ireland.

