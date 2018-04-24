Ireland's most valuable tech firm Intercom launches new business messaging platform

Intercom, the Dublin-based customer messaging firm recently valued at over €1bn, has launched what it believes will be a major new business messaging platform.

The new service, called M4, will allow other companies to develop and integrate apps on Intercom’s messaging platform.

The move means that Intercom customers will now have access to a library of apps with companies such as Google, Shopify, Stripe, Product Hunt, Atlassian and Aircall that let customers automate workflows within the Messenger platform. “For example, from a sales point of view, if I’m having a chat with a prospective customer through the Intercom app and they indicate that they would like to subscribe, I would no longer need to tell them to exit the chat and visit the subscriber page to sign up,” said a company spokesman

The Dublin offices of Intercom, which is a rising force in Silicon Valley

“This task could be completed from within the chat app.” The company says that it’s the first business messenger to open its platform to third-party applications within the product.

“We found that one out of seven Messenger conversations on our platform include a link that takes customers to another page or website,” said the spokesman. “Now, rather than simply being presented with a chat experience, end-users that interact with Intercom Messenger can now request a demo or meeting, check an order status, and complete a signup or purchase,” said the spokesman.

Intercom’s main business is delivering customer messaging services online. Typically, this can be through dialogue boxes, pop-up customer service chat bubbles on websites and other techniques. Many Irish and international companies use its services, which are seen as quick and easy to operate for companies that want to deal online with customer queries or sales.

Intercom was founded by four Dubliners, Eoghan McCabe, Ciaran Lee, David Barrett and Des Traynor. Its recent $125m (€101m) funding round means that the firm is now officially valued at $1.275bn (€1.03bn), making it the largest Irish tech company.

Intercom’s products are designed and developed in Dublin, not Silicon Valley, although its headquarters are placed in San Francisco for sales and marketing purposes.

The company has over 400 employees divided between offices in Dublin, San Francisco, London, Chicago and Sydney. The company currently has over 25,000 paying customers in sales, marketing, and support teams. It claims to power 500m conversations a month and that this figure is doubling every year. Intercom also claims to have helped businesses connect with over 1bn unique people to date.

