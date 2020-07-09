Ireland's Covid app developer looks North for next contract

The Waterford-based developer responsible for the Irish contact tracing app is in discussions to create a contact tracing app for Northern Ireland, the Irish Independent understands.

Tramore-based Nearform says that it can provide a ‘reskinned’ app similar in function to the one launched in Ireland this week, for international health authorities.

It is currently exploring prospects in the US and in Europe, with Northern Ireland authorities said to be engaged in active discussions with the firm.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the matter.

The company’s co-founder and chief executive, Cian O’Maidin, said yesterday that Nearform “now has a solution for contact tracing for governments. The NearForm team can get a national contact tracing system launched in one month.”

Apple and Google will only allow one official national Covid contact tracing app per country. However, they will allow other countries’ official apps to also be available.

The Irish contact tracing app has been downloaded and registered over one million times, making it the fastest takeup per capita in the world for such an app.

It is set to be released in multiple countries’ app stores next week, the HSE says.

It is currently available in both the Irish and UK app stores for iPhones and Android smartphones.

“Anyone visiting the country from the UK and Northern Ireland can download the app,” said a HSE spokesperson. “It will be released to other app stores next week which will mean the app can be downloaded by people with accounts in other app stores whether they are visitors to Ireland or residents.”

Under app store rules, phone users can download multiple countries’ official contact tracing apps and switch between the two depending on what country they’re in.

The app is also designed to work with similarly constructed Covid Tracker apps from other countries that are based on the underlying API technology from Apple and Google.

The HSE says that it plans to highlight adoption of the app to international visitors coming in to Ireland.

“We are working with DAA [Dublin Airport Authority] on promoting the app at airports,” said the spokesperson.

The Covid Tracker app is designed to detect periods of close proximity between people for the purposes of alerting users if one of them subsequently tests positive for Covid 19. ‘Close proximity’ is defined as being within two metres of another individual for a period of 15 minutes or more.

HSE officials say that the Bluetooth technology works reliably in this way 80pc of the time.





Online Editors