Ireland to escape new UK mobile roaming charges

UK mobile customers are bracing for the return of mobile roaming charges to EU countries.

However, travellers to Ireland and border residents mostly won’t be affected.

The surplus charges are being reintroduced by EE and O2, two of the main four mobile providers.

In EE’s case, roaming charges of £2 per day will affect new customers and those upgrading their plans from July 7th. However, a spokesperson said that the move won’t affect Ireland. Instead, it will affect “customers wishing to roam across 47 European destinations, with the exception of the Republic of Ireland, which is included in domestic plans”.

In O2’s case, it will be a charge of £3.50 per gigabyte (GB) once the complimentary allowance of 25GB is reached.

O2 UK is a separate company to the legacy operator, O2 Ireland, which was acquired by Three Ireland and integrated into the operator’s network here.

The EU abolished roaming charges roaming charges between member countries, with the exception of ‘fair use’ data allowances.

Two of Ireland’s three main operators said today they won’t be reintroducing roaming charges. Both Three and Eir Mobile appear to have ruled it out for now.

”Today our customers can continue to roam like home no matter where they are in the UK and Northern Ireland,” said a spokesperson for Eir Mobile. “We continuously review changes to the market, but we have no plans to change UK roaming rates currently.”