Ireland one of six launch countries for Apple's new premium Fitness+ service

As if there weren’t enough online subscriptions in our lives, Apple has come up with a new one to take on Peloton, Fitbit and other ‘premium’ workout services.

Its new Fitness+ service, with Ireland picked as one of the six launch countries, will cost €10 per month or €80 per year, with a free first month and free sharing for up to five family members. It will also come free for three months with the purchase of an Apple Watch.

The service will include personalised “studio-style workouts” to cover cycling, treadmill, rowing, strength, yoga, dance, ‘core’ and others. The trainers, Apple says, will be “professional athletes, yogis, personal trainers, martial artists, health coaches, gymnasts, Ironman champions, marathoners and many others”.

It will cater all types, from fitness enthusiasts to “absolute beginners” who, Apple says, will have special exercises to “help coach the basics of movement and exercise, and give customers an option to prepare for Studio Workouts

The advantage to Fitness+, Apple says, is that it will integrate almost perfectly with the sensors and abilities of the Apple Watch.

The way it works, Apple says, is that when a workout is selected and started on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, the correct workout type will then automatically also start on Apple Watch. During the session, the metrics from Apple Watch are shown on the larger iPhone, iPad or Apple TV screen and then “come to life for moments of inspiration”. For example, when the trainer says to check heart rate or begins a countdown timer, those numbers will animate on the screen, Apple says. “And for customers who like to push themselves with a little healthy competition, the optional Burn Bar shows how their current effort stacks up against anyone who has done the same workout previously.”

Using its own recommendation engine, Fitness+ will assess previously completed workouts and “intelligently suggest” new options that match the workouts users select most often, or something new to balance their current routine.

You don’t need an Apple Music subscription to use the service, but if you have one, music from Fitness+ workouts can be saved and listened to later.

Unlike Peloton, you won’t need any specialised equipment with Apple pointing out that “many workouts can be done with no equipment at all or just a set of dumbbells”.

However, Apple is clearly anticipating a gym ecosystem element here, saying that “for those who start a Treadmill session with Fitness+ on Apple GymKit-enabled machines, the workout will prompt customers to tap to connect their Apple Watch so metrics are in sync”.

Fitness+ will requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with an iPhone 6s or later or an iPhone SE.

For use with an iPad, Fitness+ requires either an iPad Pro, basic iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini 4 (or later), iPad Air 2, or iPad Air (3rd generation). The service will also be supported on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

