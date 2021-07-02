Ireland one Europe’s worst for rural broadband gap says EU report

Rural Ireland is still suffering from huge gaps in broadband despite Irish people being Europe’s keenest to work from home, the latest Eurobarometer survey has found.

43pc of rural residents say that broadband is still a problem in their area, compared to just 26pc across the EU.

The latest Eurobarometer research comes after Ireland’s National Broadband Plan has admitted delays in its rollout this year, blaming Covid restrictions.

The Eurobarometer report says that half of Irish people are less likely to want to live in a rural area after the pandemic, compared to just 19pc who say they they might be more likely to want to live there.

This is despite Irish people being the most hung-go across the continent about working from home, with 33pc telling the Eurobarometer survey that they are “much more likely” to work from home “at least some of the time” when the pandemic ends. This is a higher figure than any other EU country polled in the survey.

Ireland’s €2bn NBP plan, which is to provide high-end fibre broadband availability to 540,000 rural homes and businesses in the next five years, will only see 60,000 premsies ‘passed’ this year, falling short of the 115,000 promised.

Although the delay will not affect the cost of the rollout to the taxpayer, it looks set to leave tens of thousands of households stranded longer than they thought.

While both Eir and Siro are rolling out their own private fibre broadband networks, these are focused mainly in towns that already have some broadband infrastructure.

Alternative rural services, such as rooftop aerial wireless options from companies like Imagine Broadband, have only picked up a small fraction of the footprint that’s due to be covered by the NBP.

Starlink, the high-speed satellite broadband service launched by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, is currently available to pre-order in Ireland with an expected launch in the Autumn.

However, although connection speeds are in excess of 100Mbs, the cost of using Starlink is much higher than fibre or other alternatives, at €100 per month plus a €500 up-front payment for a satellite dish.