Ireland needs to invest more in cybersecurity, says US cyber ambassador Nathaniel Fick

He said he supported a ban on Huawei equipment in European networks

Ireland should invest in more cybersecurity to develop a closer relationship with the US, according to the American ambassador for cyberspace and digital policy.

Speaking to the Irish Independent today, Nathaniel Fick said that “mutual confidence” requires more focus on systems to tackle cyber risks.

“If Ireland and the United States are going to have a close relationship with full information-sharing on intelligence, mutual co-investment and technology partnerships on cutting edge aspects of our digital economy, then we have to have some mutual confidence in our cybersecurity environments,” he said.

“So broadly speaking, I think that for national security reasons, or trade reasons and for human rights reasons, when you think about cybersecurity, like-minded partners and allies ought to be investing more and collaborating more.”

Ireland has one of the lowest cybersecurity investment budgets in the European Union, despite a recent increase in the budget of the National Cybersecurity Centre.

Ireland was left almost defenceless against a major cybersecurity attack in 2021, which cost over €100m and affected over 100,000 people.

Asked whether the presence of so many major US tech multinationals based in Ireland represented an additional acute risk to cybersecurity, Mr Fick said that “risk federates across relationships”.

“We, globally, are connecting more than a billion devices to the Internet every quarter. That trend is accelerating. The answer is always that more security is better than less.”

Mr Fick also said that he was sympathetic to a mandatory ban on Huawei equipment in Irish and European telecoms networks, as is reportedly being considered by the European Commission. Last week, the Financial Times reported that officials in the European Commission are growing frustrated by the slow pace of restriction on Huawei equipment across Europe, despite recommendations against using the kit from European authorities.

Ireland is currently considering recommendations against using some Chinese-made equipment and services, including Huawei and TikTok, in Irish state networks.

“As a government official in a democratic society, I treat the words ‘mandatory ban’ with an enormous degree of seriousness,” he said.

“In the case of Huawei and the People’s Republic of China, however, I do believe that we have seen ample evidence all over the world of the reality that the PRC government's relationship with Huawei is such that Huawei commits to sharing information flowing across Huawei networks with the government when asked. That is not true of the Swedish government and Ericsson, nor is it true of the Finnish government and Nokia. And it's not true of the South Korean government and Samsung. So for national security reasons, for the innovation economy and for human rights reasons, I think there is accumulating evidence that suggests we should be very sceptical of Huawei or ZTE and any other Chinese telecommunications provider. And I believe that we're going to see governments across Europe, the United States and other like-minded partners around the world increasingly enact policies that recognise that.”

Mr Fick said that the US and Europe had already ceded their advantage in telecoms, a key infrastructural technology.

“We in the US, Europe, Japan and South Korea had what felt like an unassailable advantage in telecommunications technology, not just through companies like Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung, but Alcatel Lucent and Motorola and Bell Labs. We basically lost a big piece of this incredibly vibrant global ecosystem. And the companies that remain are now fighting against Huawei to deploy trusted infrastructure as opposed to infrastructure that is beholden to a government [China].”

Mr Fick said that there were other key technologies such as artificial intelligence that should not be allowed to be ceded away from western countries. He said that he was concerned that Europe could “regulate away” innovation in AI.

“The global competitive landscape in AI has not yet been developed,” he said. “I think we will have a richer, healthier ecosystem for the long haul if we have world leading artificial intelligence companies that are based not only in the United States, but also in places like most of Europe, where there is strong rule of law, strong shared values and a commitment to rights-respecting technology development. But that requires not regulating away the innovation. It requires a very deft touch in striking the right degree of governance engagement without too much of it. I have a concern that the impulses of some European political leaders will create a scenario where all of the global leading AI companies will now be American.”

Mr Fick, a former US marine officer, was the CEO of cybersecurity software company Endgame before becoming a venture capitalist with Bessemer Venture Partners. In 2022, he was appointed as head of the US State Department's Bureau for Cyberspace and Digital Policy.