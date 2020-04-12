Ireland has highest number of security 'leaders' - report

Of the 16 countries in the report, Ireland had the highest proportion of cyber security leaders. Photo: Stock Image

Almost three in 10 major Irish businesses are "leaders" in preventing and defending against cyber attacks, according to research from global consulting group Accenture.

The survey of more than 4,600 security experts looked at companies with revenues of more than $1bn (€915m).

The researchers examined the extent to which firms prioritise security, the effectiveness of their current safety efforts, and the impact of investing in safety measures that are aimed at stopping cyber attacks.

Of the 16 countries in the report, Ireland had the highest proportion of cyber security leaders and 100 executives were surveyed here.

The findings come at a time when there is increased pressure on leaders to make quick decisions, and take immediate actions to protect and support their people.

Jacky Fox, MD of Accenture Security in Ireland, said: "Our analysis identifies a group of organisations in Ireland that appear to have cracked the code of cyber security when it comes to best practices."

