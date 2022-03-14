iPhone SE (2022) review: Apple’s ‘basic’ iPhone gets turbocharged but the small screen is starting to feel old

Summary: Apple’s updated entry-level iPhone model is super-powerful, but comes with a screen that is starting to feel outdated. It has improved battery life, but can still run out in late afternoon if you use it a lot. Because it’s the only iPhone with a fingerprint reader, it’s a good choice for those who liked the feel of their iPhone 6, 7 or 8 models, or who want a budget-friendly entry into iOS. It is less likely to suit someone who needs good battery life or a more conventionally-sized smartphone screen.

Price: €529 (64GB), €579 (128GB), €699 (256GB).

On one level, the iPhone SE is a relatively basic smartphone. It has the smallest, slowest screen around. It uses the same physical phone design as iPhones from six years ago. And it is the only smartphone in this price category with just a single rear camera lens and a default storage level of only 64GB.

On the other hand, the iPhone SE is also one of the most powerful smartphones in its category. Despite the ‘samey’ design, its engine blows almost all similarly-priced competitors away: that matters for lag-free use and if you want to hold onto this for four or five years, instead of just two or three years. Its interface and operation are smooth as butter, too. And although you’re stuck with a single rear camera, it’s fairly outstanding, especially for video, in comparison to most phones at that price. And if fingerprint-unlocking is your thing, Touch ID is still the best, fastest, most reliable system on the market.

Here’s what I found after a few days’ non-stop use.

1. Screen

If there’s one thing that makes the iPhone SE an ‘entry level’ smartphone, it’s the screen. At 4.7 inches, this is one of the smallest smartphone displays you can now buy, despite the overall handset being physically longer and wider than the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini. Unless you’ve been using an iPhone 6, 7 or 8, or another old phone with a small screen, it’s an adjustment to get used to a screen this size, especially when most ordinary budget phones’ displays these days start at six inches, almost twice the size of this one.

The iPhone SE’s screen is also basic in other ways. It’s still 60Hz, which makes it one of the ‘slowest’ scrolling screens on a phone costing €500 or more. If you’re switching to this from any iPhone earlier than an iPhone 13 (or 12 Pro), you won’t notice it, though.

And it’s still colourful and bright (up to 625 nits).

One bonus is that the iPhone SE’s screen is slightly tougher than most previous iPhone models, using hardier glass on the front (and back) to make it just a little more resistant to being jostled or bumped. It’s also relatively smudge-proof, thanks to an oleophobic coating, front and back.

2. Engine and power

This is where the iPhone SE genuinely surprises. Its A15 Bionic chip pushes it to a performance that is at, or in some cases above, an iPhone 12 Pro. That’s despite Apple keeping the Ram memory level to a modest 4GB.

It was certainly powerful enough to go through anything I threw at it. It zipped between apps, never stalling or lagging once. Using things like Maps was completely smooth, even when swirling through streets using the satellite 3D mode. It’s certainly beefy enough to handle the vast majority of decent mobile games, even if the screen size isn’t ideal for this purpose.

In terms of comparative raw power, my online benchmarking tests suggested that it performs below the level of an iPhone 13, but at, or above, that of an iPhone 12 Pro. That is a very advanced arsenal for a phone to have, when it is supposed to the be the fleet’s ‘basic’ model.

3. Camera

If you’re buying a phone for the best camera, the iPhone SE’s big limitation is having just a single rear camera lens. This isn’t a surprise, or even a disappointment — this is Apple’s ‘basic’ iPhone; there are six other iPhone models (Apple still sells the 2019 iPhone 11 on its online Irish store), all of which have at least two rear lenses.

That single rear camera is its standard 12-megapixel, wide-angle (or ‘1x’), f1.8 aperture lens system. From my testing of it, it is a relatively high-performing set-up that delivers pretty excellent results, with one or two caveats.

Apple includes a portrait mode here, with all of its excellent editing controls, both for selfies and from the rear camera.

Its normal everyday snaps are also generally superb, with great detail and superb use of HDR to balance photos out.

On the other hand, there’s no night mode for regular photos, which is probably the biggest ‘standard’ phone camera feature you might miss on this device.

This is a bit of a disappointment, as Apple could probably have included it with no extra effort or cost. The night mode is mostly a software feature powered by the phone’s engine; the iPhone SE has one of the most powerful chips on the market. (There is an automatic night mode for Time Lapse photos in low light.)

Video is a comparative highlight. Apple has thrown in optical stabilisation, meaning that handheld shaky videos turn out much more smoothly than some other phones at this price. Apple has also added 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, which is more than enough for any videography. You can also choose 1080p at 60 frames per second (my default), 1080p at 30 frames per second, or 720p at 30 frames per second (if you want to save space).

I shot several photos and videos alongside my iPhone 13 Pro and there’s no question that the Pro model does a noticeably better job at video. For photo snaps, the difference isn’t as immediately clear, until you shoot in low light.

All said, if the camera isn’t a primary purchasing motivation but you want to have a decent one for the occasions when you need it, the iPhone SE more than suffices.

4. Design and feel

This is the lightest and thinnest iPhone you can buy, despite being slightly longer and wider than the iPhone 13 mini. That makes it very pocket-friendly. Apple has also toughened up the glass on the front and rear of the phone, using the same high-end material as on the flagship iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models. It comes in a choice of three colours: ‘midnight’ (glossy black), ‘starlight’ (white) or Product Red.

5. Battery

Apple says that it has added around two hours of typical daily battery life (up to around 10 hours of streaming video playback) per charge to the iPhone SE, thanks to a physically larger battery and the more efficient A15 Bionic chip.

However, it’s still the most modest battery performance in the iPhone range. In the three full days I’ve used it so far, it has wound down to 20pc by around 5pm, signficantly earlier than I’d experience from a flagship model.

To be fair, this isn’t designed to be Apple’s ‘power-user’ iPhone: if you want something that’s really good for battery performance, the 13 or (especially) the 13 Pro models are spectacular – those models put Apple at the top of the battery life league (for the first time).

For the record, the biggest battery drain causes I experienced using the iPhone SE came from the usual sources: the camera, excessive app-hopping and flitting in and out of social media apps. Using the screen at close to maximum brightness didn’t help, either. On the other hand, things like video streaming (YouTube or Netflix) didn’t sap it too badly.

As for charging, the iPhone SE does support wireless charging (from any standard Qi charger). It will also charge using Apple’s circula MagSafe charger, but doesn’t support other MagSafe features. It’s capable of charging at up to 20 watts, which means you can recharge it in under an hour.

And as is now the norm, there is no charger or earphones in the box. There is a cable, though – a ‘Lightning’ to USB-C cord (which means you need a USB-C plug and not the older USB-A ones that most people have lying around their homes).

6. Other things of note

The iPhone SE comes with 5G on board, although there aren’t yet many apparent benefits from using the technology. Apple has a few ideas here, though, including what it calls ‘Shareplay’. This is designed to let you watch TV shows in sync with friends using FaceTime.

The phone is also water and dust resistant to an IP67 standard, which means it can survive being in water for up to 30 minutes at a metere’s depth.

The iPhone SE’s speakers are very decent, but clearly behind models such as the iPhone 13 or 13 Pro.

Finally, the phone ships with iOS 15.4, which has a number of new features and design tweaks, from alarms to AirTag safety updates.

7. Who does the iPhone SE really suit?

To me, this phone suits two potential types of buyer. The first is someone who has had an iPhone 6, 7 or 8 and likes that handset’s form factor, especially the physical button. This person, who is fine with the screen size, is getting a very good deal in the iPhone SE. This is a technically up-to-date device that will last several years and will handle any online service or app during that period, thanks to its muscular engine. And they’re paying little more than half what they would for an iPhone 13. It’s certainly less than their iPhone 6, 7 or 8 cost when they bought it.

The second possible buyer is someone who is looking for a somewhat budget-friendly entry into iPhones. At €529, the iPhone SE hits that mark. However, it’s worth pointing out that the still-available iPhone 11 costs just €80 more, has a much bigger screen (even though the phone itself isn’t much bigger), slightly better battery life and two rear cameras. Its only real drawback is that its engine isn’t quite as strong. Overall, it may still actually be a better deal for someone who is used to larger screens.

8. Conclusion

If you’re comfortable with the smaller screen, and don’t need a phone for constant power use or photography, this is a genuinely decent buy. Yes, you can get better hardware specifications (engine aside) from many phones at this price. But a big chunk of what you’re paying for here is the iPhone’s iOS operating system, which is as much about access to things like FaceTime and iMessage (and maybe even ‘Find My’ and Apple Pay, too) as it is to an advanced feature-set.

The iPhone SE’s biggest plus is that Apple stuck its A15 Bionic chip into this phone, meaning it’ll work really well for years to come. Its biggest minus is what feels like an outdated, small screen.