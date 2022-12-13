iPhone 14 emergency SOS via satellite launches in Ireland

The system guides the iPhone 14 user to move the phone until it’s pointing at a satellite

The new service appears as an option when no mobile or wifi signal is available

Emergency SOS via Satellite is now available to iPhone 14 users in Ireland

From today, iPhone 14 users can send SOS messages to emergency services in Ireland in areas with no mobile coverage or wifi connections.

The service, first launched by Apple in the US and Canada last month, uses satellite communications instead of a mobile network.

It lets users send an SOS message, which is picked up by a relay centre set up by Apple and is then passed on to emergency services and nominated emergency contacts.

It also reveals the stricken person’s geographical location, by guiding the user on the iPhone’s screen to point the iPhone to where the satellite is positioned in the sky.

The new service appears as an option when no mobile or wifi signal is available

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The new service appears as an option when no mobile or wifi signal is available

The SOS service is largely intended for hikers, mountaineers and those who find themselves in very remote areas that are typically outside mobile cellular cover.

Apple says that the service will be free for two years for all iPhone 14 users, but won’t be available as a primary service to users of earlier models. The company has not yet said whether it intends to charge for the service later on or how much it might cost. It requires up-to-date iOS 16.1 software and is also being rolled out today in France, Germany and the UK.

The system guides the iPhone 14 user to move the phone until it's pointing at a satellite

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The system guides the iPhone 14 user to move the phone until it’s pointing at a satellite

For those who don’t have an emergency but just want friends or family to know where they are in a remote area without cellular or wifi coverage, the new service lets them share their location via satellite with the iPhone’s Find My system. In the Find My app, users can open the Me tab, swipe up to see ‘My Location via Satellite’, and tap ‘Send My Location’.

However, contacts do not necessarily need to have an iPhone 14 or even use an iPhone at all to engage with an emergency scenario. Up to 10 emergency contacts using iOS 16.1 and iMessage will see the user’s location, type of emergency and a live transcript of their conversation with emergency services. For emergency contacts who are not using an iPhone, or are using an iPhone with an earlier version than iOS 16.1, Apple says that it will still work, but the contact will only see the user’s location and type of emergency.

A stricken user's location is relayed via satellite

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A stricken user’s location is relayed via satellite

Qualifying handsets include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple says that the satellite connection on the iPhone 14 lineup also works with other safety features available on iPhone and Apple Watch, including Crash Detection and Fall Detection.

The Emergency SOS via satellite will work become an option automatically if there is no cellular or wifi connection. An interface appears offering the user help in using a satellite connection.

A short questionnaire then appears and this is transmitted to dispatchers in the initial message, to help them understand the stricken person’s situation and location. Apple says that it worked with experts to review standard questions and protocols to identify the most common reasons for calling emergency services.

A menu helps emergency services understand the user's situation

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A menu helps emergency services understand the user’s situation

Following the questionnaire, the interface then guides the user where to point their iPhone to connect to the satellite, before sending the initial message. This message includes the user’s questionnaire responses, location (including altitude), iPhone battery level and Medical ID, if enabled. Apple says that the questionnaire and follow-up messages are relayed directly via satellite to relay centres staffed by Apple‑trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf. The transcript can then also be shared with the user’s emergency contacts — if they use an iPhone with iOS 16.1 — to keep them informed.

“Emergency SOS via satellite is a major innovation that will save lives by helping iPhone 14 users in remote areas who might not otherwise be able to reach emergency services,” said Michael Kelly, BT Ireland’s head of the Emergency Call Answering Service. “Because Apple has implemented a model that emergency operators are familiar with, we can expect a seamless rollout for our operators and emergency service partners.”

Emergency SOS via Satellite is now available to iPhone 14 users in Ireland

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emergency SOS via Satellite is now available to iPhone 14 users in Ireland

The European Emergency Number Association has also endorsed the service.

“Emergency SOS via satellite makes emergency communications over satellite more accessible, which is very exciting,” said Gary Machado, the European Emergency Number Association’s CEO. “In practice, it means that many more people will be able to contact 112 [or 999] when they have no mobile coverage and need urgent assistance. We are confident that this will save many lives and offer significant help to emergency services dealing with these often very complicated rescues.”