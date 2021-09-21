iPhone 13 review: it’s all about the battery, storage and cameras

iPhone 13: most of the upgrades, such as battery life and storage, are under the hood. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Is it worth upgrading to an iPhone 13? Having tested the iPhone 13 (€929) and iPhone 13 mini (€829) over the last week, the answer is that it depends.

For an iPhone 12 user, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. For everyone else, there are strong reasons to at least consider it.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are almost identical, physically, to the iPhone 12 (still on sale) and 12 mini.

While there are solid improvements in cameras, battery life and storage, neither new model feels like a phone to upgrade to from a 12 or 12 mini.

On the other hand, it’s a no-brainer to update from an iPhone 11 or any previous iPhone model.

Whether or not to switch from an Android flagship is more complicated — Apple has reserved its essential new high-refresh display for its 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models. This puts the iPhone 13 at something of a comparative technical disadvantage when it comes to its screen, even if its chip is far more powerful than even the priciest Android flagship rival.

Here’s a closer look at what’s good or not-so-good about the new models from my week of testing. Note: each part of this review applies to both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 as they’re functionally the same (except for display size and battery life).

1. The cameras

There is a considerable upgrade on offer here, although not as big a leap as the iPhone 13 Pro. The main rear camera now lets in 47pc more light than the iPhone 12. You can physically see this on the back of the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, as the camera lenses are noticeably bigger than last year’s models.

The iPhone 13 now also gets the high-end sensor shift stabilisation for better low-light photos and videography, something that was only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

There are some new filters that Apple lets you choose to apply tones to your photos. These are nicely done and should prove to be popular, as they’re generally more powerful (and editable) than most of the filters you get in editing or social media apps.

The iPhone was already the best in the business for video footage and quality; my testing shows that it retains this lead.

I enjoyed playing with its new ‘cinematic’ mode, for example. When filming, tapping the screen brings an object — either in the foreground or background — into focus and places other things out of focus. It will automatically do this, too, when it detects new faces in the video, going between them.

If you’re not happy with how you shot it, you can change the focus and ‘bokeh’ in the editing process on the phone. Obviously, this is computational photography made possible by the iPhone 13’s new super-powerful A15 chip. The tiny lenses aren’t actually applying these optical apertures to your video shoot, as they can’t. Instead, the phone is shooting everything in focus and artificially layering out-of-focus effects either in real time or in your editing process.

It’s not perfect -- if you look closely, you’ll see slight imperfections at the edges of your in-focus subject and the out-of-focus background. But overall, it’s a very nice effect that adds quite a professional look and feel to videos.

Is the iPhone 13’s camera system perfect? No. This is the only flagship smartphone at this price that doesn’t have any zoom lens. (And yes, the iPhone 13 Pro has that zoom lens, as well as a lot more besides).

But the improvements still justify the cameras taking top billing as upgrades.

2. Longer battery life

For some, better battery life is a holy grail when it comes to their phone. There’s good news here: you’ll get over an hour more from a iPhone 13 mini and over two hours more from an iPhone 13 compared to last year’s models. My typical day’s smartphone use is several hours (cumulatively) of social media, at least 30 minutes of YouTube, an hour of radio or podcasts or Spotify, a handful of calls, a few dozen texts or messaging exchanges and 30 to 60 minutes of hotspotting. Using each phone on alternate days, I always still had at least 50pc by 4pm, leaving me comfortable for the rest of the day.

One reason for this longer-lasting period between charges is that the physical battery under the hood is bigger than in last year’s models. You can feel it in the slightly heavier weight of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro mini; the phones are also ever-so-slightly thicker than last year’s models.

This will inevitably bring about questions of whether it’s worth increasing a phone’s heft — even if only slightly — to improve battery life. In my view, it is.

3. Double the storage

Bye-bye 64GB iPhones. The new base storage level for all iPhone 13 models is 128GB. And the upper limit is now a 512GB. This means that, for the first time, the entry-level storage is easily enough for an ordinary user doing ordinary things without ever really having to worry about going to the next level of monthly iCloud subscriptions.

4. Its new powerful A15 Bionic chip and charging the phone

Even though it’s not a ‘Pro’ model, the iPhone 13 Pro is a relative powerhouse under the hood. This is mainly because it gets the same blistering A15 Bionic chip, which is faster than any high-end Android flagship phone chip, as the 13 Pro models.

What this basically means is two things. First, this will still be a powerful phone in two or three (or four) years’ time. Second, if you’re into gaming, it’s a very capable casual device.

Charging is slightly faster on the iPhone 13 than on the iPhone 12, but this seems to be mainly down to the inclusion of a USB-C-to-Lightning cable supplied in the box, as opposed to the older USB-A-to-Lightning cables of previous years. One point about this is that you need to have one of the newer charging plugs (with a USB-C port for hte cable rather than the older, standard USB-A ones) for this to work. As is the norm with smartphones, there is no charging plug in the box.

5. The design and shape

The iPhone 13 and 13 mini are close enough in size, design and shape to the iPhone 12 and 12 mini models as makes little difference, visually. In other words, they retain that glossy, metallic flat-sided shape that last year’s redesign ushered in.

I gushed about this design last year and it’s no different today — these are the best-looking premium smartphones you can currently buy.

But they’re not quite exactly the same. Both are a hair thicker and heavier than last year’s phones, possibly to allow for a slightly bigger battery. Both have incrementally larger camera lenses, too. While these things might seem insignificant, they’re enough to make the iPhone 13 and 13 mini not quite fit comfortably into last year’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini cases.

Of interest to anyone who has been irritated by the disruption that the Face ID ‘notch’ brings to the display is that fact that it’s now a lot smaller on the new models.

Lastly, there are new colours. This year’s models now come with a choice of pink, ‘midnight’ and ‘starlight’, while the green and purple of the iPhone 12 aren’t available in the updated models.

6. iPhone 13 mini: in the palm of your hand

The iPhone 13 mini is currently the only premium non-folding smartphone you can buy with a display that’s under 6 inches in size. Is that too small? The feedback from the market is mixed. While I thought there would be a solid niche of those who prefer a ‘manageable’ phone that can effortlessly be used one-handed, sales of the mini have reportedly lagged the larger sizes, despite being as powerful and feature-loaded as the standard iPhone.

While I do naturally gravitate toward larger phones for work, photography and media consumption purposes, I loved having the relief that using the 13 mini gave to my jeans pockets. I hope Apple keeps this form factor, even though there are some rumours it may not.

7. Should you buy one?

From my experience of testing and using the iphone 13 and 13 mini, here’s how I see it.

If you have an iPhone 12 or 12 mini, you’ll only be upgrading because your like newer things. Yes, the cameras are better and there’s more storage and slightly better battery life. But the form factor is virtually identical, as is the screen resolution.

If you have an iPhone 11 or an earlier model, this is a solid upgrade: there’s easily enough here for it to be worth your while.

What about Android users? It comes down to the display and the zoom. If you can live with the regular 60hz screen and you don’t mind not having a zoom lens, this is a very competitive and compelling rival to any Android flagship. It’s certainly as powerful.

The iPhone 13 starts at €929 while the iPhone 13 mini starts at €829.