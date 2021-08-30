iPhone 13 may use satellites to solve patchy rural coverage

Mockups of what the iPhone 13, to be launched in September, could look like.

The iPhone 13 may use satellite communications to allow calls and texts in areas with poor coverage, a leading analyst has claimed.

It could mean the elimination of mobile black spots in rural locations.

The inclusion of ‘low earth orbit’ satellite technology has been tipped by one of the most reliable Apple analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo, in a note to investors.

He says that the new iPhone 13, which is to be unveiled next month, will have a Qualcomm chip that can be used for connection to satellite communications.

Apple has not commented on the report.

There has been a rapid rise in the number of low earth orbit satellites launched in recent years. Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband system is one of the best known LEO systems, supporting broadband of over 100Mbs in rural areas that cannot receive any other kind of decent broadband.

While Ming-Chi Kuo, who works for Asian-based TF International Securities, is highly respected for his excellent contacts in the Apple supply chain, some commentators have questioned the viability of a conventional smartphone to support calls with satellites in their current design shape.

Satellite phones, such as those made by Inmarsat, Iridium or Thuraya, typically have prominent protruding aerials, a physical feature that Apple is unlikely to consider in its industrial design.

Even if Mr Kuo’s report is correct, the service might initially be limited to a small handful of operators in the US. Apple sometimes rolls out new communications technology on a phased basis — its cellular Apple Watch is still not supported by any Irish mobile operator.

And satellite services for calls and texts are extremely expensive, typically costing over €50 per month. Satellite phones are currently mainly used by organisations such as emergency services and airlines or by wealthy adventurers crossing the oceans or climbing remote mountain ranges.

Nevertheless, smartphone chips that can connect to satellites are seeing a more widespread rollout. A separate Qualcomm chip to be launched next year is expected to give wider access to phone manufacturers that want to include the option of satellite calls, texts and data.

Other features tipped for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models include an update to the ultra wide lenses, a new high-end screen for the ‘pro’ models, a bigger battery and a smaller notch.