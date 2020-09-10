iPhone 12 preview: Here's what to expect from Apple's upcoming launch

Next Tuesday, Apple chief executive Tim Cook will be on stage unveiling a slew of shiny new products.

While everyone will be wondering about the iPhone 12, it’s likely that the first ones up will be new versions of the iPad and Apple Watch.

According to supply chain sources, the iPhone 12 won’t make it into our hands until weeks later due to Covid-related supply chain challenges.

Still, it’s coming. And thankfully, we now have a fairly good idea of the features the new iPhone 12 will have. Here’s a look at what to expect, as well as predictions of what might be unveiled with Apple’s other big products.





1. iPhone 12

Apple CEO Tim Cook at an iPhone launch. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple CEO Tim Cook at an iPhone launch. Photo: Bloomberg





Thanks to leaks surfaced by reliable sources such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we’re confidently expecting four new iPhones -- the most new models ever announced by Apple in a single launch season.

(i) The models: There will be two ‘basic’ iPhone 12 models, with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screens, and two iPhone 12 Pro models, with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. This means that the higher-end of the iPhone 12 Pros is the biggest iPhone Apple has ever made, matching the screen size on phones such as Samsung’s sizeable Galaxy Note 20.

(ii) The screens: The good news for those interested in one of the basic models is that they’re now expected to come with high-end Oled screens, rather than the LCD displays of the current iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone Xr.

(iii) 5G: Both of the ‘Pro’ models are certain to have 5G included, while it’s likely that the basic models will too. If so, this may act as a ‘reset’ button got 5G takeup, which has been lukewarm so far with few compelling uses surfacing for the technology just yet.

(iv) The cameras: There’ll also very likely be a bump in camera quality on all of the models, with the ‘Pro’ versions tipped to get the Lidar cameras seen on the current iPad Pro models. It’s unclear yet whether this will be considered a must-have feature, though, as augmented reality apps haven’t quite caught the public’s imagination yet.

(v) The new design: What might sell the new iPhones more than anything else, though, is the new body design. Apple is expected to take the ‘flat sides’ aesthetic from the iPad Pro for the two ‘Pro’ models. Those with good memories will recall that this design format is similar in nature to the original iPhone 4, 4S, 5 and older SE models. Many regard this as the high point of the iPhone’s mobile industrial design.

(vi) The bad news: It looks like Apple won’t be including a charger or earphones in the box. The company is likely to pitch this in an environmental context, arguing that there are too many chargers hanging around that simply go to landfill. If asked, it may also posit that with so many people getting wireless earphones, and so few new gadgets including headphone jacks, that wired earphones are a waste of the purchase price, too. Cynics will undoubtedly counter this with an accusation that Apple is simply trying to keep its margins unfeasibly high.





2. iPad

The main rumour preceding next week’s launch is talk of a new mid-range iPad Air that would be between 10.8 and 11 inches in diameter, close to the same size as the smaller of the current iPad Pro models. If this comes to pass, there may also be a new keyboard to match.

It’s also possible that this new model would adopt USB-C rather than Apple’s existing Lightning connection, usually seen on entry and mid-tier iPad models.

Will Apple announce an updated iPad Pro line? Or even just specification bumps under the hood? It’s possible. While they were declining in sales a few years back, iPads have made a big comeback in the last three years for Apple, largely on the back of the iPad Pro being seen as a capable device for more than watching Netflix and browsing Amazon.





3. Apple Watch Series 6

Current Apple Watch Series 5

Current Apple Watch Series 5





There’s only one solid new feature to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 that we’re pretty sure about: the addition of an oxygen-detecting pulse oximeter. This will give the Watch ever-more sensitive measurement powers to keep track of how your body is doing, both for fitness purposes and possibly in a health-advisory capacity. Apple is very big into this latter functionality with the Watch range; it’s always touting the Watch’s role in detecting irregular heart issues.

Other than that, it’s a solid bet that the Watch 6 will have a slightly more powerful processor under its hood and slightly better battery life. The second point is arguably more valuable to Watch users. As useful as the always-on display is with the Series 5 model, it definitely trimmed a little off the battery’s performance, bringing it under two days.

