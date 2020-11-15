iPhone 12 mini is a pocket-sized powerhouse

Review: Apple iPhone 12 mini

Pros: great cameras, gorgeous screen, super handling and design

Cons: more modest battery life, no charger included

Price: from €815 (64GB) to €983 (256GB)

…..

TLDR: Apple has managed to squeeze all of the premium tech from its iPhone 12 into a cute, smaller version that can easily be used one-handed. Other than battery life, this is probably the best value iPhone 12 you can buy.

…..

There are millions of people who have watched with dismay in recent years the augmentation of smartphones to sizes that are difficult to fit into pockets and almost impossible to operate one-handed.

To be very clear, I am not one of those people. But I do live with one of them. And when Apple’s iPhone 12 mini arrived and was unboxed, there was a squeal of admiration.

I don’t think she is alone. Apple, I suspect, has answered a lot of prayers with its iPhone 12 mini.

This is mainly because it has created this smaller iPhone with no real diminutive allocation of tech. The mini has the same outstanding camera system, high-end Oled screen and ultra-powerful chip as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (though the Pro has an extra zoom lens). So smaller isn’t weaker. It’s just more compact.

There’s only really one unavoidable compromise: battery life. You’ll get marginally less from this than the iPhone 12 and significantly less than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. That said, it has so far lasted all day (from around 8am to around 9pm) for me, even if it’s down to single digit battery reserve at that point.

Here are the strengths and weaknesses of the iPhone 12 mini, as I have found it so far.

Expand Close Apple’s new iPhone 12 mini fits into your hand. Photo: Adrian Weckler / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Apple’s new iPhone 12 mini fits into your hand. Photo: Adrian Weckler

STRENGTHS

1. Cameras

Other than its screen and its engine, one of the strongest recommendations for the iPhone 12 mini is its cameras. Apple has put in the exact same setup as the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro (with the exception of an extra zoom lens on the 12 Pro). This is no ‘lite’ version. The results from the two 12-megapixel rear lenses, a brighter regular wide (1x) camera and an ultra-wide (0.5x) camera, are excellent.

The improvements over the iPhone 11 are there to see, including a ‘lens correction’ feature on the ultra-wide (0.5x) camera, leading to less ‘distortion’ (the sides and corners of the photo don’t warp or bend the way did on the iPhone 11’s ultra-wide camera). Its ‘night mode’ photos are also better. Not only is this now also applied to the iPhone 12’s ultra wide lens, but photos are sharper and clearer in my testing, as well as being a little less noisy. Video quality remains excellent and you can record up to 60 frames per second in 4K. I’ve always rated the iPhones as being the best in the business for reliable, consistent, high quality video, especially taking into account its superior stabilisation techniques.

2. Handleability and design

Arguably the main reason that anyone will consider the iPhone 12 mini is its size. This is the first full-screen iPhone that you can comfortably use one-handed. It also fits more snugly into pockets, especially jeans and jacket pockets. And if you’re the kind of person who walks or runs with their phone in their hand, it’s less likely to fall due to an awkward grip. There are some intrinsic drawbacks to a smaller device, which I’ll get to below. But physically, it’s around three quarters of the size of an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro (which are the same size). It’s shorter, narrower and lighter, while having the same thickness as the standard ‘12’. For anyone who hasn’t upgraded in a while, this is a little physically smaller than an iPhone 6, 7 or 8 while having a substantially larger screen (due to no button or bezels).

The redesign of the casing is also a highlight. The 12 mini, like the other ‘12’ models, recaptures the gorgeous flat-sided industrial design aesthetic from the iPhone 4S and iPhone 5 era, also now seen on the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It makes the mini stand apart from other phones around it.

Expand Close iPhone 12 models from left: mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max. Photo: Adrian Weckler / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp iPhone 12 models from left: mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max. Photo: Adrian Weckler

3. A tougher, high-end screen

The 5.4-inch Oled display in the iPhone mini is gorgeous to use and, even if it doesn’t have 90hz or 120hz refresh rates, matches what you’ll get on almost any flagship device.

Apple has also put the same reinforced crystal display material (it hesitates to call it ‘glass’) in the iPhone 12 mini as the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. This is claimed to be four times as tough as the iPhone 11 when dropped (although it’s no different for scratching). This is a handy thing as to replace the screen is likely to cost over €200. It’s also water and dust resistant to an IP68 standard, meaning it can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of six metres and still be okay afterwards.

4. The engine

The iPhone 12 mini has the same turbocharged engine chip as the iPhone 12 Pro model -- Apple’s latest A14 Bionic processor. Apple says that this is faster than any other smartphone chip on the market and a handful of online benchmarking tests that I have run suggest that this may well be the case. That Apple has put this processor into the iPhone 12 mini as well as the 12 Pro is likely to be one of the most underrated features of this phone.

…..

WEAKNESSES

1. Battery life

The laws of physics are not to be confounded here. A smaller iPhone means a smaller battery. Even with a smaller display to power, this still has shorter battery life than any of the other three iPhone 12 models or the iPhone 11 from last year (which are actually Apple’s best-performing battery models). Of the existing iPhones on sale, only the €499 iPhone SE has less battery power. As stated at the top, I still get a functional day out of it. But were I ever to get on a transatlantic flight again, I think I’d need an external battery pack with this model.

2. No charger with the phone

This isn’t a weakness compared to the other iPhone 12 models, but it’s worth mentioning anyway. There’s no charger or pair of earphones in the box. Apple says this is for environmental reasons. But it means you’ll have to get your own charger. It does come with a (Lightning) cable in the box, but this connects to the plug using USB-C instead of USB-A -- so it won’t work with most of the standard USB charging plugs you probably have lying around. There is a new wireless charging system that Apple has released at the same time, its own MagSafe model. The new iPhones have magnets built into the device that guide the MagSafe charger accurately into place. That charger is then connected to a USB-C plug in the same way as the Lightning cable would be. The iPhone 12 mini also works with other wireless charging units (anything that supports the common Qi standard).

Expand Close Apple’s iPhone 12 mini standing against the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Photo: Adrian Weckler / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Apple’s iPhone 12 mini standing against the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Photo: Adrian Weckler

3. No ‘Pro’ mini version

I mentioned at the outset that there was no diminutive allocation of tech relative to siblings. But that’s not wholly the case. The 12 Pro has three things that the 12 and the 12 mini are missing: an extra camera zoom lens, extra Ram for the engine and a steel finish compared to the aluminium one of the 12 and the 12 mini. It’s understandable why Apple didn’t offer any of these features on the mini. Adding any one of them would have pushed the price up. Adding all three -- assuming you could add an extra lens in that small form factor -- would have seen the mini substantially overshoot the cost of the regular 12. Even still, I’m betting that there are some people who would gladly pay the difference. A cute, cutting edge iPhone with shiny steel, extra engine oomph and a zoom lens too? Consider that, as I write this, the standard 12 Pro is currently the model most in demand and, consequently, the one that’s hardest to get. This is so even though the only difference over the regular 12 are the same three factors: steel, zoom and Ram.

4. Screen size, eyesight and information

This is not a technical criticism of the 12 mini, but a general usability observation about smartphones with smaller displays.

One of the reasons I’m a large-screen guy is for the amount of information I can see on each swipe. That means more of an email, more of a news story, more tweets. With a smaller display comes less information per screen and more required swiping. An associated issue is the (unfortunate) natural phenomenon of deteriorating eyesight for anyone over the age of 30. Put these two things together and you have users like me who feel I’m having to work the screen a little harder to get the same visibility on content and information I’m used to seeing quickly. There’s also a little more pinching in to see details on photos.

I mention this not as any specific criticism of anything the 12 mini is doing wrong, but as a potential consideration for someone who has been using larger screens and who is contemplating downsizing their phone display to something like this model.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors