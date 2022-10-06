Intercom co-founder and former CEO, Eoghan McCabe, is returning to the company as its CEO.

In a surprise move, Mr McCabe will replace Karen Peacock, the outgoing CEO.

Mr McCabe served as CEO from 2011 to 2020. He subsequently served as chairman of the board of directors from 2020. Ms Peacock will take up a six-month advisory position to the board.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr McCabe said that he wanted to “finish what he started”.

“For me, that means getting super aggressive. We’re picking a lane and picking a fight. We’re deciding we're going to be one of the big leaders in the space. In particular, we're going after Zendesk in customer support.”

Intercom is one of Ireland’s ‘unicorn’ businesses, valued at over $1bn.

“Serving as CEO of Intercom has been a privilege and I want to thank the Intercom team for everything we were able to accomplish together,” said former Intercom CEO Karen Peacock. “I am excited about where Intercom is heading and what its next chapter looks like."

Mr McCabe said that he was invited back as CEO by the board.

“Intercom has transformed the customer engagement industry, and Eoghan’s creativity and drive will help usher us into an exciting new chapter,” said Ethan Kurzweil, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

Mr McCabe, 38, co-founded the company with Des Traynor, Ciaran Lee and David Barrett.

“I want to share my gratitude to Karen for her incredibly hard work during her tenure at Intercom,” McCabe said in his email. “In her five years as COO and CEO, we matured in ways we never could have without her. I learned a lot from working with her over this time and want to thank her sincerely.”

This is a developing story...