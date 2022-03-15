Intel to invest another €12bn in Kildare with creation of 1,600 new jobs, dubbing Ireland the world’s ‘Silicon Isle’

Intel is to create 1,600 new jobs with a further €12bn investment into its latest manufacturing plant in Kildare.

The move will bring the tech giant’s employment in Ireland to 6,500 and its total investment here to €30bn.

“In March last year we confirmed that €5 billion was invested in its construction between 2019 and 2021,” Intel’s Ireland boss, Eamonn Sinnott.

“Today, our CEO Pat Gelsinger confirmed that a further €12 billion will be invested in Fab 34 between now and the end of 2023. This brings the total investment in Fab 34 to €17 billion and our total investment in Ireland to more than €30 billion.”

Mr Sinnott said that over 5,000 jobs have been created on the Fab 34 project over the last three years.

“This is the strongest possible evidence of Intel’s deep commitment to Ireland,” he said.

“As the EU seeks to double its share of global microchip production over the next decade, Intel and Ireland are positioned in the vanguard of that strategic campaign.”

The Intel move comes as part of a €33bn investment into European facilities, the biggest chunk of which will be a new €17bn facility in Germany. The new Magdeburg semiconductor plant is the result of a Europe-wide search by Intel for its largest single new investment on the continent. Ireland had hoped to win the project, but Germany won the investment based on its superior infrastructure and market position.

“Germany is a wonderful location,” said CEO Pat Gelsinger. “A leading edge factory requires superb infrastructure and an existing ecosystem of suppliers and customers and access to world class talent.”

The company is now dubbing Germany as Europe’s “Silicon Junction”.

However, Mr Gelsinger added that Ireland has become the world’s “Silicon Isle”.

And he said that other facilities are also planned for Italy, Poland and France.

“Overall, we envision investing up to €80 billion in the EU over the next decade along the entire semiconductor value chain from research and development to design, advanced chip packaging to manufacturing and foundry services,” he said.

“Our goal is to have 20pc of the world's microchips production in Europe by 2030. That's twice as much as today in a market that is set to double in the next decade.”

Mr Gelsinger said that Intel’s plan is designed to balance chip production globally and temper Asia’s dominance on chip production.

“Today 80pc of chips are produced in Asia,” he said. “Our landmark and European investment addresses the global need for a more balanced and resilient supply chain. The recent chip shortage has reminded us of the risks of being too dependent on any one region in the short term. At the same time that demand for semiconductors has grown supply has diminished due to a disruption in our global supply chain. Many industries are at a standstill because they do not have enough chips. We are planning to bring the most advanced technology to Europe and helping the EU create a next generation European chip ecosystem.”

Irish Intel boss Eamonn Sinnott said that an analysis by PwC shows that Intel will contribute €2.75bn to the economy annually, once its latest phase of construction is complete.”

