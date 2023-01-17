Intel CEO says Ireland plan is for “decades”

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says that the chipmaker will be in Ireland “for decades to come”.

Speaking to the Irish Independent after an event in Davos, Mr Gelsinger said that he would be meeting the Taoiseach at the Swiss conference for discussions later this week.

The semiconductor giant is currently running a voluntary unpaid leave scheme for up to 2,000 workers in its Kildare manufacturing facility to save costs as it embarks on a worldwide belt-tightening program.

But asked whether this could signal long term questions over its plant, Mr Gelsinger said that it was out of the question.

“When you build one of these fabs, you’re here for the next five decades,” he said. “I mean, they are such massive investments. The only question is, do we do the next module? That's where we’re at. We are going to be there for decades to come.”

Mr Gelsinger added that the biggest cost issue that Intel has had in Ireland and Europe is energy

Last year, Intel announced an additional €12bn in its Leixlip plant, doubling the manufacturing space. The company said that this would bring its total investment in Ireland to more than €30bn.

However, the lion’s share of its most recent European investment went to a new €17bn facility in Magdeburg, Germany.

Mr Gelsinger said that Intel remains “committed” to its German investment, amid reports that the project has faced delays. But he said that Intel is still negotiating on some elements of the deal, including incentives and infrastructure, with the German government. “Overall we’re committed, but it needs to be competitive,” he said, adding that the tech giant is monitoring developments with the EU’s Chips Act to incentivise manufacturing in Europe.

He also said that the industry has not yet overcome the worldwide semiconductor shortage.

“We’ve had the most significant semiconductor shortage in the last 30 years,” he said. “We’re still dealing with a shortage… it’s not finished.”

He said that current government incentive plans in the US and Europe were not aimed at competing with each other but were designed to make the US and Europe more competitive with Asia.

"In 1990, 80pc of worldwide supply was in the US and Europe, he said. “Today 80pc of it is in Asia. What happened? There was never a vote in Europe or the US to get rid of the chip industry. But there were votes in Asia to attract this industry."

He said that the location and supply of chip factories were critical to global security.

“Over the last five decades the location of oil reserves has defined geopolitics,” he said.

“Where technology supply chains are will be more important for the next five decades. In no place should we have singular dependence in our supply chains for something so critical [as chips] on which every aspect of human existence relies.”



