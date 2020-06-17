| 10.7°C Dublin

In person: From a spare bedroom startup to helping make Formula One cars faster - Seamus Keating CEO, First Derivatives

Data analytics firm First Derivatives expands scope beyond financial world

Ascent: Seamus Keating pictured at Canon Green in London with sculptures by Laurence Edwards. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Ellie Donnelly

The rapid shift to a digital economy has created a world that is totally connected, moves at lightning speed and which is both fuelled by and generates vast volumes of complex information.

"I think of data today almost being the equivalent of what steel was in the industrial revolution, it was the core that underpinned everything that happened and changed, and that developed how the world was built," says Seamus Keating, the recently appointed CEO of Newry-headquartered First Derivatives.

As the name suggests, First Derivatives started out providing services to financial markets firms - in particular big investment banks.