IFS to create 100 jobs and rebrand as Fexillon

Kieran Beggan and George Harold, cofounders of IFS, which is now rebranding as Fexillon

The Irish buildings tech company Integrated Facilities Solutions (IFS) has announced 100 new jobs and a rebranded name of ‘Fexillon’.

The new jobs, in software, engineering and building information management, will support its expansion into the US, UK, and Scandinavia.

Fexilion creates and sells digital asset management services for infrastructure and real estate companies, including facilities management teams. Its customers include the Bank of Ireland, the Mater Hospital, Dublin Zoo, Fingal County Council and a number of multinational technology companies.

It was founded 22 years ago by George Harold and Kieran Beggan, both graduates of Dublin Institute of Technology Bolton Street.

Mr Beggan, the company’s CEO, said that Fexillon aims to double its revenue and headcount and will create 100 new jobs by 2024.

Fexillon raised €2 million in equity through The Davy EIIS Fund, an employment and investment incentive scheme which is managed on behalf of investors by BES Management DAC, a joint venture between BDO and Davy.

The company says that it will now use Microsoft technology to develop and test solutions such as Digital Twins, HoloLens and building information management integration.