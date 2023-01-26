‘I’d be comfortable we will continue to win US investment’ – IDA chief Mary Buckley

In a small hotel meeting room opposite the train station in Davos, Mary Buckley takes out her own Irish teabags. The coffee machine in the rented facility is based around cartridges and the Limerick-born interim CEO of IDA Ireland doesn’t want to take any chances.

“We’re tea, through and through,” she says, with an affirming nod from her associate.

Whether she has enough teabags for the parade of business and investor interests that will pass through the modest facilities over the following three days of World Economic Forum networking is another question.

It’s a pivotal time for the IDA. A procession of big tech multinational firms in Ireland, from Microsoft and Meta to Google and Salesforce, have announced a wave of job cuts. No-one thinks that the layoff announcements have finished: the final figure is likely to be in the thousands.

Balanced against this is the IDA’s track record of attracting tens of thousands of jobs into the country in recent years: there are now 1,800 multinationals operating here, employing over 200,000 people. Last year alone, there were 242 “investments” from foreign multinationals into the country.

So how will it all play out this year? Is the ‘pipeline’, as industry jargoneers like to call it, good enough to offset the current losses?

“It’s probably unlikely that we’ll have the same performance as last year or 2021, which were terrific years,” she says. “We have a good pipeline for the first half of the year. But there’s a lot less clarity for the latter half.”

What about companies that have announced layoffs in recent months? Do any IDA ‘clawbacks’ – restitution of employment grants based on not meeting employment targets – come into question?

“There hasn’t been an issue with us having to do anything like that,” she says. “But rest assured, should there be a scenario where it’s required, that’s what we’d do.”

Ms Buckley assumed the ‘interim’ IDA CEO title in October, when the previous CEO, Martin Shanahan, left to take up a job with the consultancy firm Grant Thornton. (An international competition for the top job is currently underway.) A long-time IDA executive, Ms Buckley held senior roles in the State body’s crucial US operation before becoming executive director for inward investment.

At Davos, her job is to get in front of as many potential big investors as possible and sell – or resell – them Europe’s business-friendly gateway island. In this task, she has some useful wingmen to help out. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar came out for two full days to press the flesh.

He held meetings with incumbent giants, like Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and was also dispatched for a friendly word with bosses of other targeted, high potential investors.

This inside line with Taoisigh and senior ministers has always been viewed as a formidable edge in the IDA’s wooing of big investors. Will it always be there? The next election looks likely to see a government that includes Sinn Féin, which has been relatively hostile to multinational investment in Ireland for most of the last two decades. Even though that party’s attitude seems to have shifted as it gets closer to power (it no longer opposes Ireland’s baseline corporation tax for multinationals, for example, while Mary Lou McDonald recently went on a charm offensive with big tech executives in Silicon Valley), is it something the IDA is concerned about?

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: PA

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: PA

“I think if you were to look at us over the last 70 years, we have always been positively disposed to foreign direct investment,” she says. “It’s 5pc of our labour force. And I think if you were to look forward to the requirements of FDI, I would be conscious we have to be attractive for FDI into the future, regardless of what government is in, in order to win and retain investment. We have to be attractive. You can’t afford to be complacent about FDI. It is hugely important. It’s 5pc of our labour force.”

Asked whether she has met Sinn Féin leaders, Ms Buckley says that while she hasn’t, the previous boss, Martin Shanahan, did meet with Ms McDonald.

Ms Buckley is hard to draw on challenges that Ireland faces when competing for big jobs projects. In its recent decision to pick Germany over Ireland for its giant new €17bn semiconductor plant, Intel cited issues such as infrastructure, supply chains and population. Despite the German victory, Ireland still got a handsome €12bn ongoing investment commitment in the same announcement. Speaking to the Irish Independent at Davos, the Intel CEO Mr Gelsinger also said that energy security was its biggest problem in Ireland, as well as other European countries.

Are there other issues that potential investors regularly cite? Housing, for example?

“Our clients ask about [housing] and there are concerns about it,” she says. “But they’re asking the same questions of other countries around the globe, in fairness.”

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Davos. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Davos. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Has it put off any big investment prospects here?

“No, we haven’t been advised by investors that they are not investing in Ireland because of the situation. At least, I am not aware of it and it hasn’t been said to me.”

What about other potential issues?

“Client companies look, in particular, at whether there’s tech talent around,” says Ms Buckley. “That can be a huge decision maker for them.”

Is that a problem in Ireland?

“Talent is always an issue but there’s a lot of work happening [in Ireland] around that, including around Stem graduates and education policy.”

Some factors are above any local management or domestic policy-making. During the week in Davos, Ms Buckley has seen tensions bubble between the US and EU over laws being passed to subsidise local or regional industry, threatening free trade. It culminated in European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen announcing a new package of incentives for European companies, seemingly at the expense of American ones.

Could this hurt inward investment in Ireland, which has predominantly been US-based companies?

“Well, we’re in business for 70 years now,” she says. “We’ve always had significant US investment. And we have a very strong base of existing companies, about 55pc of which are from the US. Ireland has the location and access to the EU, which is a huge, huge point for us. We also have a very strong pro-business environment. So I’d be comfortable that we will continue to win US investment into the future.”