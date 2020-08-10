ICT firm Welltel buys Intellicom for €5.5m backed by Duke Royalty

Merger: Announcing Welltel’s acquisition of Intellicom are Welltel CEO Ross Murray (left), Intellicom director Neil Wisdom and Intellicom CTO Cian Maher (right)

Information and communications technology firm Welltel has bought rival ICT company Intellicom for €5.5m, its third acquisition this year.

Cash for the deal was chiefly provided by Welltel's Guernsey-based financial backer, Duke Royalty. It also helped fund Welltel's previous acquisitions of Kildare-based ICT firm Novi for €3m last month and February's deal for Invistech, another ICT firm with offices in Cork and Limerick.

Welltel provides telephony, network and connectivity services from Dublin, Cork and Limerick offices with a focus on contact centres, customer engagement and unified communications (UC).

Welltel CEO Ross Murray said Intellicom and its 20 staff "neatly enhance our cloud UC and contact centre portfolio and add to our voice capability through Intellicom's advanced voice network".

Duke Royalty contributed €3.3m of the funds for DCU Alpha-based Intellicom, which will maintain its own brand identity within the group, just as Novi and Invistech have.

The Welltel Group now has 135 employees and 3,500 clients. It expects to reach €17m in revenues this year, more than double its 2017 turnover.

"With each of our acquisitions, we have added expertise and specialised skills to provide a broader range of services and enhance our delivery capability," Mr Murray said.

He identified Intellicom's strengths as "a large customer base and cutting-edge cloud platform, its channel marketing, customer relationship management integration and software development expertise". Existing clients include 11890, Capita, Europcar, Iconic Offices and Merrion Vaults.

Duke Royalty CEO Neil Johnson pledged continued backing for what he called Welltel's "opportunistic M&A".

He described Intellicom as "another clear value-add acquisition for the Welltel Group, providing both synergies and cross-selling opportunities".

Duke Royalty gained an investment portfolio of Irish firms, including Welltel, when it bought Capital Step Investments for €24m last year.

Its royalty-based lending model gives Duke a share of each supported firm's income. The firm, which is listed on London's AIM exchange, has just received its first €1.5m return from Welltel.

In February, Duke said it plans to double its investment in Irish firms this year to €25m - and immediately distributed an extra €2.2m to Welltel to help it acquire Invistech. It contributed €2.5m for the Novi acquisition.

Irish Independent